Caledon man among those charged in York investigation

By Mark Pavilons

A Caledon man is among a group of 10 people charged in a large number of residential break-ins.

York Regional Police charged 10 people and recovered more than $400,000 in cash and property following “Project Rise,” which focused on break and enters across York Region and southern Ontario.

Project Rise began in 2020, with investigators seeking to identify a number of suspects believed to be involved numerous break and enters. Through the investigation, officers executed search warrants at 11 locations, including 10 residences and one commercial property.

Officers seized approximately $23,000 in Canadian currency as well as $30,000 U.S., $85,000 in Bolivian currency and significant amounts of stolen property.

Phillip Nkrumah, 36 of Caledon, was charged with Possession Contrary to Order and Fail to Comply.

The charges have not been proven.

Other suspects, from Vaughan, Innisfil, Brampton and Toronto were charged with various offences, including break and enter, traffick in property obtained by crime and possession of property obtained by crime.

During the investigation, officers shared information with the Windsor Police Service that led to investigations by the Windsor Police Service and the LaSalle Police Service, involving several of the same suspects. During those investigations, additional charges have been laid, firearms were seized and stolen property was recovered. Windsor Police and LaSalle Police can be contacted for additional information on those investigations.

|YRP would like to thank both services for their assistance, along with the Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Durham Regional Police Service, the Halton Regional Police Service and the London Police Service,” said Police. “Through funding provided by the Ontario Government, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario supported this York Regional Police investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Integrated Property Crime Task Force at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7232, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com

