POSSIBLE DOG POISONINGS WITH ANTIFREEZE: OPP

March 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has received three reports of possible dog poisoning using antifreeze so far this month.

They all occurred in the Bolton community, more specifically in the neighbourhoods surrounding James Bolton Public School. In one report, it was a piece of bread soaked in antifreeze.

“Caledon OPP would like to emphasize the importance of remaining vigilant to what your pets are consuming when outdoors,” say Police. “Adhering to the Caledon By-Law requiring your dog to be on a leash will also provide you with some additional control.

“Please remember that it is important to immediately report any suspicious activity to police, specifically around parks and other public areas in these circumstances. Information such as a description of the person and their vehicle (especially the plate number if observed) are all useful details to a police investigation.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

To learn more about the dangers of antifreeze, please refer to the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society website at: ontariospca.ca/blog/pet-health-corner-dangers-of-antifreeze.

ARRESTS FOLLOWING

TRAFFIC STOP

On February 22, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Airport and Mayfield Roads in the Town of Caledon.

“At that time, a licence plate was observed that did not correspond with the vehicle it was attached to,” say Police. “While following the vehicle, dangerous driving behaviors were noted prior to stopping in a nearby residential street and the driver attempting to flee on foot. The driver was arrested shortly thereafter.

“In the course of the police investigation, stolen property/government cheques as well as a substance believed to be heroin were found.”

As a result, Surjit Sidhi, 36, of Brampton was changed with: Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000; Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000; Dangerous operation; Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin; Possession of a credit card; Possession Break In Instruments; Failure to comply with undertaking; Fraud Under $5000; Obtain Valuable Security by Fraud – to write; Forgery; Possession of a forged document with intent; and Drawing Document without Authority; Disobey sign; Stunt driving – excessive speed; Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver; and Use plate not authorized for vehicle.

The charges have not been proven.

Gurvinder Kang, 38, of Brampton was charged with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin; Possession of an identity document; Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000; Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000; and Possession Break In Instruments.

The charges have not been proven.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 3, 2021 to answer to the charges.

STUNT DRIVING CHARGES

Over the weekend, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two drivers with dangerous driving offences.

On February 27, 2021 at approximately 11:36 p.m., an officer responded to a traffic complaint for a possible impaired driver in the area of Heart Lake Road in the Town of Caledon.

“The vehicle was described as speeding, weaving within its lane, and failing to stop at multiple stop signs,” say Police. “The officer caught up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation, Matthew Austin, 20, of Brampton was charged with the following offence: Dangerous operation.

The charge has not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 13, 2021 to answer to the charge.

On February 28, 2021 at approximately 3:33 a.m., officers were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon.

“A vehicle was observed traveling at 151 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. A traffic stop was conducted.”

As a result, a 40-year-old from Edmonton, AB was charged with the following offence: Stunt driving – excessive speed.

The charge has not been proven.

The vehicle was impounded and driver’s licence was suspended, both for a period of seven days. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Caledon East Provincial Court to answer to the change.

“Caledon OPP reminds motorists to stay alert, slow down, and stay in control. Police would also like to thank the member of the public for making the call to report the driving behavior. If you see a possible impaired driver and/or a vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner, call 911 immediately.”

Readers Comments (0)