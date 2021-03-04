King’s Cardinal turns to virtual golfing

March 4, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

King’s Cardinal Golf Course reopened their golf simulators on February 25 for customers to have an exclusive chance to get a feel of what it’s like to be back on the course.

Cardinal announced their reopening last week via email.

“We originally opened the simulators December 1. We have known for a few months prior that we wanted to go ahead with simulators for our winter period,” said Director of Golf Luke Pendlebury.

“The demand has been great for us and [we’re] happy to see people enjoying the game of golf during the off season.”

A Golf In Simulator allows the customer to hit a golf ball off of a tee into a screen that is projecting the outlook of a real course. The trajectory of the ball is determined based on the velocity and the spin as it clashes with the screen.

These simulators have the availability to play 18 holes all done right in the same place.

“Being able to remove the ‘rust’ from your golf game is definitely a key factor. No one likes going to the first tee in the summer time and not have hit a golf shot in 4 months.

“The simulator offers 30+ different golf courses to play as well as a driving range so people can just hit shots if they like,” Pendlebury said.

Customers must book their time slots 10 days in advance on the Cardinal website. Only three customers will be allowed at each bay at one time. Pendlebury suggests customers book three hours for three people to complete an 18-hole course. The maximum time for a session is four hours.

From Monday to Thursday, simulator bookings will be charged at $49/ hour and weekend bookings are set at $59/hour.

Food and beverage service will be available beginning every day at 11 a.m. Customers are also required to complete a pre-screening form prior to entering the facility.

“We will have the simulators running until April. This gives us time to get ready for the golf season outside.”

As restrictions continue to ease and so long as snow remains on the ground as golf’s greatest impediment in Canada, this is a good opportunity to get your game in rhythm once again.

By the time the outdoor season is open, you’ll be ready to compete on the real course in an 18-hole showdown free of rust.

Readers Comments (0)