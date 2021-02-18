PRESCRIPTION FRAUD INVESTIGATION

February 18, 2021 · 0 Comments

On December 31, 2020, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were contacted by a local pharmacy to report a forged prescription to obtain a large quantity of Oxycodone. The investigation, which included surveillance footage, revealed a suspect.

On February 11, the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), assisted Caledon OPP by executing a search warrant. One person was taken into custody.

The following items were seized from the residence:

18 credit and bank cards owned by other individuals;

A forged Government of Canada cheque;

Laptop;

3 cell phones;

Cocaine;

Fentanyl; and

Stolen property/mail

As a result of the investigation, Desmond Asemota, 21, of Caledon, was charged with the following offences:

Fraud under $5000;

Use, deals, acts on forged document;

Cause or attempt to use a forged document;

Possession of a forged document with intent;

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine;

Possession of a schedule I substance – other drugs;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

Possession of credit card data – 17 counts;

Possession of a credit card – 17 counts;

Possession forged document; and

Forgery

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 26, 2021 to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-284-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

ARRESTS FOLLOWING

MAILBOX THEFTS

On February 8, the Caledon and Dufferin Detachments of the OPP responded to reports of thefts from a number of community mailboxes, where individual mailboxes were forced open and their contents taken. Video surveillance obtained by police during the investigation provided a vehicle and suspects’ descriptions.

On February 10, at approximately 3:49 a.m., an officer from Caledon OPP located and stopped the suspect vehicle in the vicinity of Mayfield Road and Hurontario Street. Police arrested four suspects and recovered stolen mail, identification, credit cards, and break-in tools. The suspect’s vehicle was also seized.

As a result of the investigation, three of the four suspects were charged.

Dharminder Grewal, 22, of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession Break In Instruments;

Possession Property Obtained by Crime under $5000;

Theft from Mail – sent by post;

Mischief Under $5000; and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin

Navjot Sidhu, 29, of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession Break In Instruments; and

Possession Property Obtained by Crime under $5000

Udhambir Singh, 22, of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession Break In Instruments;

Possession Property Obtained by Crime under $5000;

Theft from Mail – sent by post; and

Mischief Under $5000

All three accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 22, 2021 to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

The Caledon and Dufferin Detachments of the OPP would like to thank the community for their assistance in identifying the suspects, which led to a quick arrest. Anyone with additional information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-284-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon and Dufferin OPP would like to remind area residents:

Empty your mailboxes daily and do not allow your mail to accumulate.

If you are expecting and did not receive a cheque or other valuable in the mail, contact the issuing agency immediately.

Do not send cash in the mail.

If you see suspicious activity, vehicles, or people at your mailbox, get the parties’ descriptions, licence plats, and call 911. For non-emergencies, call 1-888-310-1122.

IMPAIRED DRIVING

Over the Family Day long weekend, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two drivers with impaired driving in the Town of Caledon.

“On February 14, at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle into the ditch in the area of Old Base Line Road and Bramalea Road,” say Police. “As part of the investigation, the driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Roadside Screening Device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was then placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration over 80 mg, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Andrew Malcolm, 26, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg;

Driving while under suspension;

Driving while suspended under the Criminal Code;

Driving while under suspension – while suspended under HTA; and

Fail to comply with probation order.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 20, 2021, to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

“On February 15, 2021 at approximately 12:48 a.m., an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 9. A vehicle was stopped for speeding and signs of impairment were observed. The driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Roadside Screening Device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was then placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration over 80 mg, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result of the investigation, Oreita Holmes, 51, of Orangeville, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg; and

Speeding.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 29, 2021, to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

“Winter and impaired driving can be a deadly combination. Winter weather conditions can change quickly, placing extra demands on your vehicle and your driving skills. Caledon OPP reminds motorists to slow down, stay alert and stay in control.”

Readers Comments (0)