TAKING A HIKE? SECURE YOUR VALUABLES

February 11, 2021 · 0 Comments

Between January 20 and February 3, the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated three separate thefts from vehicles. They all occurred to vehicles that were parked near a trail access point while the victims were out for a walk.

The first incident occurred on January 20, 2021. The victim was parked on Mississauga Road and Cataract Road between the hours of 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Upon returning from their walk, the victim noticed that the window was broken and a purse was taken. A witness reported seeing a gold older model Honda or Mazda leaving the area at a high rate of speed. It was driven by a male lone occupant, tan complexion, and between the ages of 20 to 30.

On February 2, while parked at Beech Grove Side Road and Porterfield Road between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 5:10 p.m., a second vehicle was entered by breaking a window. A purse was also taken. The victim reported seeing a suspicious male when first arriving in the area, who was parked in a dark-colored sedan. The male was by himself in his vehicle. No additional descriptors are available.

The following day on February 2, between 1:25 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. on Willoughby Road and Escarpment Side Road, two additional vehicles were accessed through a window. Two purses were stolen.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

“A purse is a source of many valuables such as cash, credit cards, gift cards, personal identification cards, and electronic devices,” say Police.

