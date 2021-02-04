St. James Anglican Church restoration work completed

By ALYSSA PARKHILL

A Caledon East place of worship has completed a series of changes and are excited to be able to show to the community.

St. James Anglican Church underwent a number of different restorations to the structure of the building, bringing the long-time spiritual home into a new light.

Restorations began in November 2019 and work continued until completion this past December.

“The roof [and] the paint deteriorated, which resulted in the metal roof being exposed to the elements, and actually resulted in some panels that had to be replaced, let alone the thing had to be sandblasted and then painted,” explained Todd Hillhouse, Treasurer for the church. “We were very lucky that it was a restoration job and not a repair job which kept the whole character of the church and [allowed us to] preserve using materials that complement the building.”

St. James Anglican Church, which used to be at the corner of Innis Lake Road and Old Church Rd, and the congregation later moved into the Caledon East in 1900.

The present church building was built in 1901 by local builders and designed by a Toronto architect by the name of C.J. Gibson.

St. James is one of many Anglican churches specifically under the auspices of the Diocese of Toronto.

The restoration process endured some challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as financially as restorations are often shown to be more expensive that renovations.

St. James Anglican Church worked with a local contractor Restoration Guys Inc. who tackled the roof and wooden eaves, while sandblasting all the stone work and restoring all the wood in the stained glass windows – and even doing major work to the bell tower.

There were several pieces of history that are a part of the church that wouldn’t be able to be replaced, and the team at Restoration Guys were able to ensure their protection.

“Apparently, even though we’re ringing the bell, it was in rough shape up top. It had to be sandblasted. It had to be treated because it had rust and deterioration [and needed] a new rope. The bell rings much better,” said Hillhouse.

“Being up in the bell tower was an opportunity to replace the light inside. It’s all newly painted, and we have a bright new bulb inside so you can see that illuminate at night,” commented Father Chris Dow, Priest at St. James Anglican Church. “It really, really lights up the bell tower and it’s quite a noticeable attraction.”

More is to be restored, mainly indoors, but members are ecstatic about this project being completed and being able see the church in a brand-new light.

“It feels great. It was a noticeable eyesore before and it just didn’t send the right message to the community,” said Father Dow. “We have a great congregation; they love this church. So now with the new roof, the restoration work, the bell tower and all that, it’s a nice visible sign of the life we have on the inside.”

In order to pay for these restorations, many members of the community, as well as current and past parishioners, chipped in to help support the church. With their help, St. James was able to raise $36,000 through fundraising.

In addition, the Town of Caledon also provided a grant of $12,500.

Members at St. James Anglican Church are hopeful that all the work done will encourage residents of the community to seek and enjoy services provided by the church.

Many residents have already shared their compliments on how improved the physical building looks.

“We look forward to inviting people to come see the place, and take it all in,” said Father Dow.

St. James Anglican Church continues their Sunday services through an early service with a limit of 10 people, as well as a later service with seven to 10 members.

Services are livestreamed online for members to attend without leaving their home.

To learn more, visit stjamescaledoneast.ca.

