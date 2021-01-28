My Sister’s Place thanks community for generosity

January 28, 2021 · 0 Comments

Our Readers Write

The Board of Directors and Staff of My Sister’s Place would like to send out a large and heartfelt thank you for all of the support received over this past Holiday period and all year through.

In this unknown time, we weren’t sure how successful the Sponsor-a-Family for Christmas campaign would be, but once again we were able to facilitate extra support for close to 200 families in the South Simcoe area, in their times of extra stress and great need.

We were thrilled with the overwhelming response from organizations, businesses, church and social groups, individuals and families. Our simple thank you holds with it the importance of ensuring that all of our donors know the impact of such support.

We rely on our community to enable our services to continue and are so very grateful that every year, the needs of the women and children we serve are met. We are reminded, especially in these extremely trying times, what a fantastic community we live and work in. How it really does take a village coming together to help those most in need.

In our 33rd year in Alliston, our charitable organization People In Transition, “My Sister’s Place” offers Emergency Shelter, Crisis Counselling, Outreach Services and Social Housing to women and children fleeing abusive situations. Our team of professionally educated staff share their knowledge with women accessing our services.

Together, we plan future next steps, based on her direction.

Our services change and grow each year according to the needs of the women in the community. Throughout this past year, we have worked hard to make sure that our services have all remained open and, though they may be delivered in a different way from time to time, we have continually served our community and the needs within.

We invite you to visit our website at www.mysistersplace.ca to find out more about us and encourage you to reach out to us anytime. Best wishes from us all for a safe and happy year ahead.

Deborah Herrington

Executive Director

Readers Comments (0)