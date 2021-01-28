Caledon opens new COVID-19 testing centre in Southfields

January 28, 2021 · 0 Comments

By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon residents will now be able to get tested for the COVID-19 virus right here in Town

The newly-opened Southfields Community Centre will now be home to the first COVID-19 testing centre in Caledon.

Residents can book an appointment every Wednesday between the times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. if feeling any symptoms, or may have come in contact with someone who tested positive, at (905) 796-4922.

COVID-19 testing centres will also be opening in the Bolton and Caledon East communities at a later date.

Readers Comments (0)