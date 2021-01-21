Open letter to MPP Sylvia Jones on Schedule 6

January 21, 2021

OUR READERS WRITE

From my perspective, it seems the whole purpose of the Schedule 6 is to put development interests ahead of the public good.

Many former Progressive Conservative premiers including Leslie Frost, John Robarts, and Bill Davis understood that business is an essential part of a strong economy, but not the only part. Building prosperity requires a strong and devoted public service to ensure the broader public interest is protected.

I am very concerned that you, my MPP, have either not replied or have issued vague non-committal responses to the many letters from friends and acquaintances expressing their concerns about Schedule 6.

From your lack of response I surmise you agree with the undermining of Ontario’s conservation authorities or lack the courage to tell Premier Ford and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark that this legislation is fundamentally flawed.

One of the most vocal critics of Schedule 6 is Caledon Councillor and Toronto Region Conservation Authority chair Jennifer Innis, who expressed her opposition in a Toronto Star Op-Ed opinion piece.

As the MPP for Caledon, one of the Greenest Towns in Canada your silence on this matter is disturbing. I urge you to speak out against your government’s dismantling of environmental protection policies and programs.

Dan O’Reilly

Caledon

