Ontario invests in short-term flexible training program

January 21, 2021

The Ontario government is providing $35,000 to help adult learners and displaced workers develop the skills they need to work in the textile computing industry. The new online training program has been created by OCAD University (OCAD U) and Myant Inc. and is part of Ontario’s plan to support more flexible, short-term and responsive education programming to prepare people for the in-demand jobs of today and tomorrow.

“The partnership between Myant and OCAD U is proof that effective partnerships between Ontario’s businesses and world-class colleges and universities can deliver high-quality education that leads to real jobs,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities. “We have heard loud and clear about the gap between employers, like Myant, that cannot find candidates with the right skills and the many Ontarians looking for meaningful employment. By working together, we can create flexible and responsive programing that meets the needs of employers and ensures that Ontarians can learn a new skill, to help them better succeed in their careers.”

The online training program in Human-Centred Design is a micro-credential that has been created to help people rapidly obtain the design skills they need to work at Myant Inc., a technology and advanced manufacturing company, and other workplaces. Participants in the program will receive training on design principles and developing prototypes.

Ontario is working on its first-ever micro-credentials strategy to help people quickly retrain and upgrade their skills to find new jobs. As announced in the 2020 Ontario Budget, Ontario’s Action Plan: Protect, Support, Recover, the province is investing $59.5 million over the next three years to further establish micro-credentials, an emerging and innovative teaching model in postsecondary learning.

The funding will help:

Create new micro-credentials that respond to regional labour market needs and strengthen partnerships between postsecondary institutions, training providers and employers

Create an online portal to access micro-credential training opportunities

Ensure individual learning experiences are formally recognized and tracked

Support students with financial need so they can pay for education geared to in-demand jobs, through the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP)

