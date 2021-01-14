CCS thanks community for “tremendous” support

Caledon, hello! Even on the coldest of days in the midst of a long winter season you are people with the warmest of hearts!

I wanted to share my gratitude with you. Just before the holiday season, the Exchange pantry shelves were almost bare. We were concerned that we would not have enough healthy food to support our most vulnerable neighbours. Granted, we’re also finding it challenging during this pandemic to process food donations because we have no volunteer support to receive and sort. That’s why we asked the community to shift their food support to grocery card donations during Santa Fund.

Nonetheless, we always need to ensure that our food shelves are well-stocked. So, I also did a shout out on CCS’ social media to encourage food drives to replenish supplies. In less than a month, the Caledon community rallied and filled the Exchange food pantry overflowing with food supplies in our warehouse and spilling into our meeting rooms! There are no words.

Thank you, Caledon for your tremendous support. We are well-stocked now to support the hundreds of families needing food support for the next few winter months.

Even though things are extremely challenging for everyone during this pandemic, our community steps up and is strong for those needing support and compassion. I’m so proud of the work CCS/the Exchange have been able to do to support those in need in our community with your help and so proud to live and work in Caledon.

Kim D’Eri

Manager, Exchange

Caledon Community Services

