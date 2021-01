Alton Legion receives grant to help stay afloat

January 14, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Royal Canadian Legion’s Alton branch has received their second round of government funding to help with expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A sum of $10,845 has been awarded to the legion from the Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund. (VOESF)

The program was developed to provide

