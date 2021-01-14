Bolton child care facility declares second outbreak

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Province of Ontario continues to reach all-time high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases.

Peel Region, still one of the COVID-19 hotspots, has reported 545 new cases on January 12, reaching a total 46,085 with 487 deaths.

This past weekend was showing numbers of 691, 548 and back up to 641 on Monday.

Throughout Peel Region, Brampton is reporting 28,965 cases, Mississauga a total of 16,230 and Caledon showing 1,801 cases.

Peel Public Health reported that the protection of the health of frontline workers remains top priority in regard to workplace outbreaks.

They determined in a recent news release after completed investigations on COVID-19 workplace outbreaks, limiting disclosure where there is no outside risk for the community helps workplaces cooperate with the directions provided by the health agency.

Peel Public Health continues to advocate for frontline workers, including support needed, paid sick days and anything else needed for employees to keep safe as well as those around them.

Additionally, one local child-care centre has reported its second outbreak.

Brightpath Early Learning and Child Care Centre had their first outbreak which began on September 25 and ended on October 10, after five children tested positive for the virus. The company stated that the centre was closed for a deep cleaning after two children tested positive.

Later three more were later discovered who were initially in contact with the first two.

This second outbreak was declared by Peel Public Health on December 29 and is still under investigation.

In Peel Region alone, there have been 73 school/child-care centre outbreaks, which eight still remaining active. Alongside Brightpath Bolton, Ellwood YMCA also declared an outbreak on December 22.

For further information and updates, visit peelregion.ca.

