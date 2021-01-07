OPP makes arrests after mailbox thefts in Caledon and Orangeville

January 7, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, several residents in Caledon and Orangeville were enraged by a number of break-ins at their community mailboxes.

Between December 23 and December 31, an overall total of 32 thefts were reported from community mailboxes in the Caledon and Orangeville area.

Both Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments in Dufferin and Caledon responded to the reports and using video surveillance were able to capture one of the thefts in Orangeville.

Two suspects were shown and identified breaking into the community mailbox, in addition to driving a stolen white Hyundai Sonata.

The stolen vehicle was also seen by an officer of the Dufferin OPP Detachment who tried to perform a traffic stop, in which the stolen vehicle refused to stop.

OPP stated the vehicle fled in a dangerous manner and even managed to strike the officer. As more officers arrived to assist, another vehicle was reported stolen, where a second traffic stop was attempted.

The stolen vehicle, for a second time, fled and drove through a farmer’s fence and eventually got themselves stuck on a hill. After the OPP pursuit, the suspects on foot, both suspects were apprehended and arrested by the Dufferin OPP.

25-year-old Jaspreet Gill and 20-year-old Simarjeet Kaur both have been arrested and are facing 10 charges.

These include two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of flight from peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle, mischief – destroys or damages property, obstruct peace officer, personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice, possession of break in instruments, possession of heroin and lastly, possession of methamphetamine.

The total damages is estimated at $100,000.

Both suspects will attend a bail hearing and appear the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date.

The charges have not been proven.

Caledon and Dufferin OPP Detachments stated their appreciation to the members of the community for their assistance in identifying the suspects.

The Ontario Provincial Police encourage residents to empty their mailboxes daily, to not send cash in the mail, and to report and all suspicious activity seen at their mailbox.

For further information, visit opp.ca.

Readers Comments (0)