Drive through lightshow brightens up Palgrave

December 22, 2020

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Local residents Brian and Nadine Mercieca have partnered with the Palgrave Rotary Club in order to bring the festive spirit through lights to the Caledon community.

With over 80,000 bright lights lit up for the Christmas holiday, residents are able to enjoy the show from the seats of their own vehicle and have the opportunity to donate to the Palgrave Rotary.

The Coates Hill Christmas Lightshow has taken place since 2008, hosted by the Mercieca family who enjoy putting together the display and being able to donate to local organizations and charities in need. In previous years the lightshow donated to organizations such as Sick Kids Hospital.

The lightshow will take place until January 1, located at 5 Coates Hill Court in Palgrave.

To learn more, visit BN Mercieca Lightshow on Facebook.

