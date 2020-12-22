It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – kind of

December 22, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

With the COVID-19 pandemic still on-going, the most festive holiday of the year is looking a little different than previous years – but many community organizations are continuing to keep spirit alive.

Community organization Caledon Community Services have been increasingly active with a variety of programs and initiatives to help raise funds and support in order to give back to the community this holiday season.

In partnership with the Caledon Fire Department, the annual Santa Fund has been ongoing, and proving successful with the help of residents and other organizations.

The yearly event, which has been a vital holiday event since 1982 has proved to be needed more than ever this year.

“Planning for the 2020 Santa Fund was a process that was highly directed by Public Health restrictions and recommendations. Client, Volunteer and staff safety was of highest priority while concurrently balancing the need to provide essential supports to those in most need over the holidays,” explained Michelle Veinot, Director of Community Resources in a previous interview. “Through direct client outreach and surveys, we were able to determine what supports were logically the best to distribute during the pandemic.”

Several donations, large and small, have been made to the Santa Fund including a $10,175 donation from Verne Camplin and Topac Express on December 16.

Staff, students and families from St. John Paul II School raised $1,000 to donate on December 4, as well as a generous donation from Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd, who matched the first $25,000 raised.

Additionally, the Town of Caledon’s Winterfest has been continuing with several different initiatives and activities for families participating in preparation.

Some of these events included the Alton Mill Artful Giving Sale and Show hosted by the Alton Mill for local shopping and showcasing of different locally made items. The Inglewood Food Drive took place this past Sunday at the Inglewood Fire Hall, as well as a guided snowshoeing hike.

Peel Public Health has advised residents, social gatherings in person with those inside or outside your household are strongly discouraged. Individuals who live alone can join another household, but only if necessary.

Residents are asked to stay home except for essential purposes.

Caledon Town Hall will be closed for the holidays beginning at noon on December 24 and the closure will extend until January 4. Fire and emergency services, as well as provincial offences administration will also close for the holidays on Christmas Eve until January 4.

For more information, please visit Caledon.ca.

