Devonleigh Homes strikes again with support to Headwaters

December 17, 2020

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Devonleigh Homes is once again showing their support for the Headwaters Health Care Foundation with a generous donation.

The company, and president Andrew Kidd, have made significant donations to the foundation in order to ensure proper health care for residents and making life a little bit easier for those at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC).

In October 2019, Kidd and Devonleigh Homes donated a whopping $60,000 to help reconstruct the helipad at the hospital and the Intensive Care Ramp.

The helipad is a vital service for HHCC to be able to transport critical patients where they need to go, including from Sick Kids Hospital, and trauma patients.

“We are very fortunate to have such incredible health care within our region. We truly value the efforts of each person who diligently works to make Headwaters Health Care an indispensable benefit to our community. It is our privilege to be able to help support some of these urgent equipment needs,” said Kidd in a statement.

Devonleigh Homes has donated $74,000 to the foundation to help with the hospitals urgent equipment needs.

The generous donation will be allocated to purchase an Obstetrical Radiant Warmer that will provide care for almost 900 babies that are born every year. The money will also go towards providing a variety of lifts that will help patients movement and rehabilitation.

“This is a critical time in the world and in our community. We are thankful that Devonleigh Homes and…Andrew Kidd understand the importance of ensuring great health care close to home,” said Foundation CEO Dora Boylen-Pabst. “New and replacement equipment does not receive government support, outside of large-scale capital builds, and so the hospital is dependent on the support of our community.”

Devonleigh Homes is a homebuilding company that has built over 3,000 homes in Orangeville and surrounding areas. The family-owned and operated company has been in the community since 1996 and has built a reputation of creating beautiful streetscapes in the local community.

For more information on Devonleigh Homes please visit devonleighhomes.com.

