Free “Stop Highway 413” Lawn Signs Available in Caledon

December 10, 2020

OUR READERS WRITE

Free lawn signs protesting the proposed Highway 413 (also known as the GTA-West Corridor) are available for pick-up or drop-off across Caledon.

The signs have been provided, free of charge, by Environmental Defence Canada.

Opposition is quickly growing against the proposed toll highway, which will cost taxpayers a minimum of $6 billion, pave over protected farmland, forests, and wetland, and save drivers only 30-60 seconds per trip.

A significant portion of the 413’s length will run through the countryside of Caledon, with a total stretch from Highway 401, near Milton, in the west, to Highway 400, near Vaughan, in the east.

The 413 was previously cancelled by the former Provincial government in 2018, based on findings from an expert panel that concluded the highway had few benefits and could not be justified.

To request a lawn sign, please email stopthe413@outlook.com or call 416-859-0700.

For more information on Highway 413 and its environmental and economic dangers, please visit StopThe413.ca.

Stop the 413 Caledon & King

The Peppergrass Project

