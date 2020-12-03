Roger Thompson weighed his options and chose York9

December 3, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

Roger Thompson has signed a multi-year extension with the Nine Stripes, a decision he said was family-based.

“There were a lot of things to look at when it comes to my family and financially,” Thompson said. “The best decision was to stay here long term and be here with my family. Also, I did leave Sweden to come back in front of my family for my dad and my friends to be able to come and watch me play. I missed that being in Europe.”

The Canadian-Jamaican international spent a few years in Sweden playing for Trelleborgs FF and Ljungskile SK before securing a contract with York9 FC for the Canadian Premier League inaugural season.

“My last two years there, I became one of the key guys on the team. You learn a lot there as well and take responsibility for

