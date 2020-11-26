Ontario invests in expansion of mobile crisis services for mental health and addictions

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Local journalism initiative reporter

Over $37 million is being provided to expand mental health services across the province to provide necessary services and support.

Details were provided on November 17 that staff and support numbers will be increased to better reach out to programs and services needed for those struggling with mental health during difficult times as we’re in now.

This investment falls under the Roadmap to Wellness, which is a $176 million commitment plan to improve the mental health and addictions system in Ontario.

Additionally, the Roadmap to Wellness will have $3.8 billion invested over the next 10 years in support of creating new services and expanding others.

“Expanding our mobile crisis services will help those in crisis get the mental health supports they need, while ensuring our police and their community partners can work more effectively together and stay safe while handling these types of calls,” said Premier Doug Ford.

The funding is spread out in order to cover various fields that are in need of assistance.

Over $6.5 million will be put towards mobile crisis services including Indigenous services to support those with mental health and addictions.

$5 million is being allocated for safe bed programs, and over $14 million to housing programs for justice involved individuals. $2 million will be allocated for addictions and withdrawal specialists for their safe bed programs as well as another $4 million for addictions programming in adult correctional institutions and another $2 million for mental health and addictions peer support for offenders.

A further $2.25 million will be going towards a peer support program and $1.1 million for “mental health and addiction supports to vulnerable and marginalized persons as part of the Ministry of the Attorney General’s Justice Centres.”

“Whether you live in the Greater Toronto Area or Ontario’s far north, our government continues to ensure that we protect the brave women and men on the frontlines, and ensure they have access to the supports they need, when and where they need them,” said Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Michael Tibollo. “By significantly expanding access to services across Ontario’s justice sector, we are providing the right services to help keep our communities safe.”

Added Solicitor General Sylvia Jones: “This new investment advances our commitment to strengthen mental health services across the justice system and ensure essential supports are available to frontline workers and the communities they serve.”

For more information, please visit Ontario.ca.

