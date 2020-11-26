Council meetings go live for the public

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Caledon Council is transitioning their weekly meetings to live streams to allow members of the public to watch.

Effective November 24, in replacement of calling to listen in, or waiting for the videos to be uploaded days later, residents will be able to tune in.

“It’s all about transparency and accountability,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “This is something we’ve been working towards for a long time with the goal of providing residents with a better view of Council and Committee proceedings.”

Various committee meetings will take part in the live stream, as well as public meetings. With in-person meetings still being limited to essential Town staff and members of Council, public engagement has become possible.

The live stream links to the upcoming meetings are located in the agenda and minutes section which includes a calendar listing past, current and upcoming meetings. In the meeting agenda package will be a HTML link that has details of the meeting as well as the link to the live stream.

The first live stream was the General Committee meeting on Tuesday night.

“Public engagement is a priority for this Council and with the pandemic it’s all the more important that we modernize to offer residents an enhanced engagement experience,” said Thompson.

Phoning in will remain an option for those who wish to participate in the audio-only option.

For more information, please visit

Caledon.ca/agenda.

