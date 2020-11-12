Caledon Community Street Crime Unit seizes vehicles, equipment

November 12, 2020 · 0 Comments

In October, officers from the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information about a break and enter on McLaughlin Road in Caledon, where two trucks and a bobcat were stolen.

As a result of the police investigation, on Nov., Caledon CSCU, with the assistance from the Central Region Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a property located on Highway 9 near Duffy’s Lane, and seized the following items: 1999 F450 Ford pickup; 2007 International; Three Miska dump trailers; Two Bobcats; Triton Elite trailer with 2002 Polaris skidoo; 30 foot Kingsport camper trailer; Wacker generator; Black Ford Taurus and Forged documents.

The above equipment and vehicles were found in various state of disassembly.

As a result of the police investigation, Bradley Stewart, 27, of Caledon, has been charged with: Break, enter a place – commit an indictable offence; Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000; Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited under the Criminal Code; Possession of a forged document with intent; Fail to comply with probation order, two counts, and Failure to comply with release order, two counts.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

Lisa Moriarty, 27, of Caledon, stands charged with: Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence, and Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 14, 2021, to answer to the charges.

Ronnie Cote, 29, of Peterborough, has been charged with: Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence, and Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 14, 2021, to answer to the charges.

If you have any information in relation to this investigation, please contact Caledon Detachment Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Police investigate fatal collision

along Highway 10

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, at approximately 6:43 a.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred in the area of Highway 10 and Olde Base Line Road.

The collision involved two motor vehicles – a dump truck and a sedan.

The driver of the sedan, Patrizia Lopez, 50, of Caledon, sustained fatal injuries in the collision.

As a result of the police investigation, the driver of the dump truck, Upkaran Sandhu, 28, of Brampton, was charged with Careless Driving Causing Death under the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Caledon East Provincial Offences Court on February 22, 2021 to answer to the charge.

Street Crime Unit makes arrest

In October of 2020, officers from the Community Street Crime Unit from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police entered into an investigation, which involved a Bolton resident.

As a result of the investigation, Joseph Mete, 39, of Bolton, has been charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine; Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000; Possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose; Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

Help police identify person of interest

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating an incident and is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the involved person.

On Saturday November 7, 2020, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a male walked into the Hockley Valley General Store and purchased some food items. The male was captured on video surveillance and investigators are looking to identify the person involved in this incident.

The person is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5’9”, approximately 30-40 years old, brown hair with a distinct bald patch, medium build, wearing a long, black trench coat, and a white and blue medical mask. The person was wearing what is believed to be a gun strapped to his chest. The gun is described as a revolver, and the handle of the gun appears to be white in colour, while the rest of the gun was inside of the holster and not visible.

If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at or report minor occurrences online by visiting 1-888-310-1122 www.opp.ca/reporting.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-847 or submit your info online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime.

Readers Comments (0)