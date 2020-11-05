Local police officials warn ‘porch pirate’ season is here

November 5, 2020

Officers from Caledon OPP responded to a theft call for service that occurred on Oct. 28, on Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard.

The complainant advised that they arrived home and observed a package that was delivered and left on the porch. The complainant went inside the house and returned to retrieve the package just a few minutes later, however, the package was no longer there. After reviewing their security footage, the following was observed:

At approximately 4:43 p.m. an older model blue Honda Civic was seen travelling northbound on Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard. The vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway, reversed and came to a stop in front of the complainant’s residence. The lone driver was then seen exiting the vehicle, approach the porch and steal the package valued at approximately $200.

Suspect Description: male, tan complexion, short hair, beard; wearing a face mask, a red Mickey Mouse jacket, a yellow shirt underneath, dark coloured pants, dark coloured shoes, several gold rings and a bracelet.

If you recognize the suspect or have any security footage that could assist with this investigation, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

As online shopping continues to grow, the opportunity for theft has risen significantly.

Here are some findings to consider about porch pirates that could potentially help you protect your deliveries:

Most thefts occur during daylight hours – the theft of a package takes only seconds and usually involves one individual on foot, and a lookout in a vehicle nearby.

Package location is important – packages closest to the road and visible from the street are stolen more frequently. Larger size packages are targeted more often.

Suspect behaviour – after taking the package, most thieves use a vehicle to flee the scene. In some cases, a trunk or a vehicle door is left open to facilitate a quick escape.

There are many ways for you to protect your delivery, including: encouraging your neighbours to watch for your deliveries and do the same for them; Track deliveries online; Remove packages from your porch quickly once they arrive; Consider getting a BoxLock for your online deliveries to keep the packages safe; Request to have packages delivered elsewhere if you are away from home for an extended period of time.

Impaired driver crashes into pond

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, approximately 8:29 p.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a reported single motor vehicle collision in the area of Olde Base Line Road and Bramalea Road in the Town of Caledon.

A concerned motorist informed the police that a vehicle travelling north on Bramalea Road went through the intersection straight into the pond located on the north side of Olde Base Line Road. The vehicle was partially submerged and the driver, who appeared intoxicated, was out of the car.

The officers attended and investigated the incident further. The driver was identified and located by the officers some distance away from the collision. The driver was displaying signs of impairment and was arrested for Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired. The officer made several demands for the driver to provide a sample of his breath into an approved instrument, however the driver refused.

As a result, Brian Savoie, 45, of Mono, stands charged with: Operation while impaired – alcohol; Failure or refusal to comply with demand; Failure to stop after accident; Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code; Careless driving; and Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 7, 2021 to answer to the charges.

Police investigate carjacking

On Friday, Oct. 30, at approximately 10:32 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to a carjacking that occurred in a parking lot of a plaza located on Parr Boulevard in Bolton.

The victim, who was operating a 2017 silver Infiniti sedan, parked their vehicle in the plaza, and remained in the car. A male suspect wearing a balaclava approached the victim, displayed a firearm and instructed the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied. At that point, the suspect got into a car and took off in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a male, 6 feet tall, slim to medium build, wearing a black hoodie, black balaclava, black pants and work boots.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, at approximately 6:08 p.m., as a result of the investigation, the vehicle was located in the area of Castlemore Road and McVean Drive in Brampton. Officers attempted to effect an arrest of the occupants, however the suspect vehicle intentionally struck several OPP cruisers repeatedly and was able to flee the area.

Three police cruisers and the stolen vehicle sustained property damage as a result; there were no injuries.

Caledon OPP would like to remind everyone that carjacking is a crime of opportunity. Here are some safety tips that could assist you in keeping yourself safe if your vehicle is being targeted:

No vehicle is worth your life – let them have it, and do not resist, especially if the thief has a weapon; Always be hyper-aware of your surroundings – be suspicious of people approaching your car, asking for directions, selling items, etc.; If a suspicious person approaches your car – drive away slowly; Park in well-lit areas; Equip your vehicle with a GPS tracker to assist police with their investigation.

