Caledon developing new structure to assist with economic recovery

November 5, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Town of Caledon has this week announced it will be making several changes to assist the municipality as it continues on its road to economic recovery following the crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent news release, Town CAO Carey Herd stated that, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,, the Town is shifting several departments to prepare for the after effects of the past few months.

“The pandemic has put pressure on the Town economically and has changed the way we need to serve our community,” said Herd.

The structure being introduced provides further support and enhancement of digital technology, infrastructure planning and economic development and tourism.

“Our population is going to grow to more than double in the next 20 years, which will impact every area of the organization,” said Herd. “I believe this new structure allows us to pivot and prepare for a future that strengthens services to residents and businesses.”

Customer services are being grouped together with communications to allow the community to better interact with members at the Town and gather what information they need

“Governments have been moving quickly to meet community needs in new ways. The Town of Caledon must do the same,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “We need to be a municipality that is efficient and brings value to every taxpayer. We need businesses to thrive and grow, and new ones to come and invest. Council is pleased that the CAO is putting in a new structure that will support our success.”

For more information, please visit Caledon.ca.

Readers Comments (0)