OPP investigating serious crash on Charleston Side Road

On Thursday, Oct. 22, at approximately 12:17 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Charleston Side Road and Horseshoe Road.

The collision involved two motor vehicles, a black sedan and a transport truck. Initial investigation indicates that the sedan was travelling northbound on Horseshoe Road, when it entered Charleston Side Road and collided with the transport truck travelling westbound on Charleston Side Road.

The intersection is controlled by a stop sign regulating the south and northbound traffic on Horseshoe Road.

The driver of the sedan sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

No injuries were reported by the driver of the transport truck at the time of the collision.

The roads were closed for several hours for police investigation and scene cleanup; the roads have since been re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing. Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this collision. Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.

Illegal firearms seized

On Oct. 22, officers from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from Caledon OPP arrested and charged an individual in relation to an investigation into illegal firearms.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed by Caledon CSCU resulting in the following property being seized: a Stevens shotgun; a Remington rifle; a Marlin rifle; a Taurus handgun; a Glock handgun with extended magazine; Shotgun ammunition; and six airsoft rifles.

As a result, Nayef Khadra, 30, of Halton Hills, has been charged with the following offences: Three counts of possession of a firearm without being holder of a licence; Three counts of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm; Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle; Possession of a prohibited device; Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition; and Tampering with serial number.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Local senior found safe

Caledon OPP would like to thank local residents and members of a Belfountain Neighbourhood Watch group for their selfless act of kindness and humanity after they locate a missing elderly.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, at approximately 8:05 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment attended a residence in rural Caledon for a missing person call for service.

Information was received from the family that an 84-year-old individual had gone missing in the wooded area of their property for approximately three hours. The family was getting increasingly concerned for the well-being of the missing relative due to the late hour and dropping temperature.

The officers were searching the area and setting up for a more extensive ground search involving members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, when police received a call from a resident involved in the Belfountain Neighbourhood Watch.

The resident advised that he had been out on an ATV with another neighbour searching the area for a missing person. At approximately 10:50 p.m., they located the missing person in the field and immediately called the police.

The missing person was assessed by EMS and was found to be in good health.

On behalf of the Caledon OPP Detachment, we would like to sincerely thank the community members for their commitment to our community well-being, and for helping the local family reunite with their loved one.

Are you worried about an elderly family member or a friend going missing?

Project lifesaver Caledon helps families to protect members who ma! y wander, typically individuals living with Alzheimer ‘s disease, Autism, Down Syndrome, acquired brain injury or other kinds of cognitive impairment.

These individuals can be equipped with a one-ounce wrist-transmitter which sends a radio signal that can be tracked up to a 2 kilometer radius. The system operates 24-7, 365 days a year.

When notified by caregivers that an individual is missing, specially trained police officers use mobile tracking equipment to find them. For more information, contact Project Lifesaver at 905-857-7651, ext. 22. or email kim.pridham@cmow.org.

Tow truck operator charged

Caledon OPP Detachment Community Response Unit (CRU) officers continue to conduct compliance checks and enforcement on all tow trucks found working in the Town of Caledon.

On Sept. 6, a tow truck attended the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Airport Road north of Old Church Road. The operator was directed to remove a vehicle from a ditch, however, the tow truck was found to have inoperative equipment. When a replacement tow truck was requested by police to complete the required task, the operator began using foul language towards the police officers at the scene.

As a result, the operator was charged with the following offences under the Town of Caledon by-law: Driver fail to keep equipment in good repair; Driver fail to maintain winch in good repair; Driver fail to be civil.

Tow truck operations in the Town of Caledon are regulated by both provincial law and municipal bylaw. Caledon OPP has increased compliance checks on tow trucks found operating within the town.

