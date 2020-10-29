Province investing $410,000 to improve CCTV on main highways

October 29, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The provincial government is putting their foot down in an attempt to reduce aggressive driving and violent behaviour on Ontario’s two busiest highways.

The Ontario government is investing $410,000 in expanded video surveillance along Highway 410 and Highway 403. The plan is to expand and improve the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance system to be able to identify any dangerous or reckless drivers or any other criminal acts.

Peel Regional Police stated that so far in 2020, 36 people have lost their lives on those highways due to vehicle fatalities.

“The primary cause of these incidents is aggressive and impaired driving. This is an unacceptable risk to our community which has rippling effects on our collective safety and well-being,” said Peel Regional Police Chief, Nishan Duraiappah in a news release.

This investment is a part of the Ontario CCTV Grant Program, which is a $6 million commitment from the provincial government over the next three years to support police officers to fight highway crime. The initiative launched on Aug. 20.

“In light of recent episodes of violence, it’s absolutely critical that we give our police the tools and resources they need to keep people safe and ensure businesses and communities can recover from the impacts of COVID-19 without fear of crime,” said Premier Doug Ford. “This investment will help keep our streets safe, bring violent criminals to justice, and ensure people can rebuild their lives in peace.”

These investments fall under the Ontario’s Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy which is a totally $106 million funding from the provincial government with the support of the federal government to help reduce and stop guns and gang violence.

In Ontario, stunt driving and racing has increased by 52 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic, with statistics used from between April and August.

“Ontario has some of the toughest penalties in North America when it comes to street racing and stunt driving and our message is simple: we have zero tolerance for these reckless behaviours,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “We’ll continue to do everything we can to catch and deter those who drive dangerously. And this investment in CCTV will go a long way towards making our roads safer.”

Peel Regional Police states that in 2020 there have been 29 motor vehicle collisions from January to September compared to the same time frame in 2019 with a total of 15 fatalities.

“Speeding, street racing and stunt driving are criminal activities that undermine communities and put innocent lives at risk,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “With this investment, Peel Regional Police will be better equipped to keep roads and communities safe by tracking and apprehending offenders who recklessly endanger law-abiding motorists and their families.”

Readers Comments (0)