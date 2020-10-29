Former public school supervisor charged with sexual assault

October 29, 2020

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a former supervisor at a Caledon school for sexual assault.

Police received information on Sept. 22 of sexual assault allegation of a student at Jehovah Jireh Christian School.

OPP stated that the alleged assault happened last year. As a result, 78-year-old Patricia Adamson of Orangeville has been arrested and charged.

Adamson’s charges include five counts of sexual interference, five counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years old and five counts of sexual touching under 16 years old.

Adamson was held for bail hearing and will appear in court in Orangeville at a later date.

