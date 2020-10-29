General News

Former public school supervisor charged with sexual assault

October 29, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a former supervisor at a Caledon school for sexual assault. 

Police received information on Sept. 22 of sexual assault allegation of a student at Jehovah Jireh Christian School.

OPP stated that the alleged assault happened last year. As a result, 78-year-old Patricia Adamson of Orangeville has been arrested and charged.

Adamson’s charges include five counts of sexual interference, five counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years old and five counts of sexual touching under 16 years old. 

Adamson was held for bail hearing and will appear in court in Orangeville at a later date. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Peel resident runs 42km marathon to support local students

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Rob Ridley has run 40 marathons in his lifetime, with this past weekend marking his 41st.  With ...

Local Tim Hortons raises $28,000 through Smile Cookie campaign

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Every year in the month of September, Tim Hortons holds their Smile Cookie campaign to raise money ...

Bolton non-profit launches regional mental health awareness campaign

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Peel-wide campaign has been launched to support and bring much needed mental health awareness to all ...