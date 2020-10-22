Caledon OPP investigating break-ins where vehicles were stolen

Caledon OPP is investigating three incidents involving residential and commercial break and enters that resulted in several vehicles being stolen from the Bolton area.

On Oct. 6, at approximately 6:15 a.m., unknown suspects broke into a car dealership located in the area of Highway 50 and McEwan Drive. Once inside, the suspects stole cash and two vehicles: a green 2013 Honda Accord and a red 2018 Chev Cruz, along with numerous keys to other vehicles.

On Oct. 8, at approximately 2:55 a.m., the suspects entered a residence located in the area of Humber Station Road and Old Church Road. The entry was made through an unlocked garage. Once inside, the suspects stole several bottles of alcohol and tools. The suspects then proceeded to steal a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe that was parked in the driveway. The vehicle was locked at the time.

Later that morning, at approximately 4:30 a.m., the suspects broke into a mechanic shop located on George Bolton Parkway, stealing a grey 2012 Audi as a result.

The suspects are described as: Suspect #1: male, tall, slim build, wearing a Champion sweater and a black mask. Suspect #2: male, wearing a black sweater and a mask. Suspect #3: female, tall, wearing a white coat, light coloured boots and a black mask.

All three incidents are believed to be connected.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information in relation to this investigation, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

Caledon OPP would like to remind residents that theft is a crime of opportunity. A criminal searches for unattended or unsecured property to steal. Always secure your residence by locking ALL doors, lock your car, never leave it running and unattended, and remove all valuables from plain view.

Police, health care partners

launch new community protocol

A new protocol developed by the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Peel Regional Police Service, and health care partners will launch today to benefit patients and positively impact the delivery of services by the partner organizations.

The joint Police-Hospital Transfer Protocol is an agreement between William Osler Health System (Osler), Peel Regional Police, Peel Paramedic Services, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Peel Dufferin Branch, and Ontario Provincial Police Caledon Detachment. The agreement outlines the steps each organization will take to support persons who are experiencing a mental health or addictions-related crisis when accompanied to Osler’s Emergency Departments by police under the Mental Health Act.

This new Protocol enhances collaboration and coordination among the partners to improve the overall experience of patients, hospital, police and paramedic staff. It supports the health and safety of those involved in transfers to the hospital while also promoting public safety. The procedures and practices implemented through the Protocol also reduce police wait times in Osler’s Emergency Departments by enabling a faster transfer of patients when appropriate, leading to more effective use of police and hospital resources.

The Protocol will also better connect people experiencing a crisis with the appropriate community mental health and addictions services to meet needs, as well as support improved outcomes after they transition out of the hospital.

“Osler provides care to a growing number of patients who are experiencing mental health and/or addictions-related crisis, and by developing a more collaborative approach to care delivery we can better serve these patients and enable easier access to supports they may need after they leave our hospitals,” says Kiki Ferrari, Chief Operating Officer, William Osler Health System. “T! hrough our collective efforts, we are proud to develop a protocol that will help address stigma and misperceptions about people with mental health and/or addictions issues.”

“The Caledon OPP is pleased to be a part of this Peel Police Hospital Transfer Protocol. I believe this partnership will reduce some of the stigma attached with a police apprehension of persons experiencing mental health and addictions crisis. This collaboration focuses on the efficient access to care and treatment to all affected persons,” said Mike Garant, Inspector and Interim Detachment Commander of Caledon OPP.

Overdose prevention info

package now available

As a part of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Awareness campaign, the Caledon OPP Detachment has partnered with several local agencies to create a Caledon/Dufferin Overdose Prevention Information Package.

The package is intended to direct individuals who are struggling with substance use or addiction to appropriate support agencies and programs in the Caledon/Dufferin area.

Information included in the package are from the following agencies: Canadian Mental Health Association Peel Dufferin Quick Guide; Rapid Access Addiction Medicine Clinic; 24.7 Crisis Support; Dufferin and Caledon Addiction Support Services; Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services; Family Transition Place, and Dufferin Child & Family Services.

The Overdose Prevention Information Package will be available at local Caledon and Dufferin pharmacies that provide free Naloxone kits. Visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/where-get-free-naloxone-kit to find a pharmacy near you.

Caledon OPP would like to remind residents – if you see an overdose, call 911.

Observers of an overdose may hesitate to call 911 in fear of police involvement. To encourage individuals to seek life-saving assistance, the OPP is reminding everyone of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA).

The GSDOA does provide protection against charges such as: Possessing drugs for your own use; Violating conditions of your parole, bail, probation or conditional sentence for a simple drug possession charge

For more details, visit opp.ca/overdose.

