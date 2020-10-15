Dress Purple in October to mark Child Abuse Prevention month

October 15, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

On Oct. 27 communities across the country will wear purple to honour and support vulnerable children and families.

Each October, Children’s Aid Societies encourage communities to wear purple in the month of October across the province.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of the Dress Purple Day campaign is as high as ever to give families, youth and vulnerable individuals within communities the help and support that they need.

According to Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies, “COVID-19 can lead to an increase in risk factors surrounding mental health, intimate partner violence, and maltreatment of children and youth. Ontarians in need of help are encouraged to reach out to the services available in their community, including Children’s Aid Societies, or if they know a young person or family in need of support.”

Peel Children’s Aid Society is planning to host a free online presentation and workshop on Oct. 27, in celebration of Dress Purple Day and is encouraging residents of Peel Region to join in. The campaign aims to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“This year, myself and fellow Peel Children’s Aid board members, staff and community advocates will dress purple to show families facing challenges that we care and we can help,” said Board President Juliet Jackson in a statement online.

Communities and residents are encouraged to wear purple on Oct. 27, and share on social media with friends and their families to spread the message that help is available.

