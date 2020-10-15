Letters

It takes training to become a teacher

October 15, 2020   ·   0 Comments

The “local teacher” featured (last) Thursday, seeking to open a private school, is not a teacher. 

To be a teacher in Ontario, you must be certified, have successfully completed a minimum three-year post-secondary degree, and have successfully completed a four semester teacher ed program.

You must also apply to the Ontario College of Teachers for certification and pay the annual membership and registration fees in order to be a registered member. This high standard applies to every teacher who seeks to work for a publically funded school in Ontario. And the training for administrators is of an equal high standard.

However, you don’t have to meet Ontario’s high standards for teacher education or administrative training if you own or work in a private school.

Ms. Kroeger’s limited experience spending time in a “unique one room school in Las Vegas” and “teaching in Kenya” are applaudable but don’t count as “teacher” or headmaster qualifications.

She notes, “I’ve been seeing, especially lately, that schools can be really chaotic.”  Astute. That could be because we are in the midst of a global pandemic that has thrown schools and everything else into coronavirus chaos.

An eager entrepreneur who has spent time in a classroom does not a teacher make. Check the tires.

Skid Crease, Caledon resident



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bolton native drafted by Calgary Flames in 2020 NHL Entry Draft

Written By ROBERT BELARDI Oct. 7 was a long day for Rory Kerins The Caledon native, a reasonable prospect in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, ...

Rock Garden Farms presented with local leadership award

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Rock Garden Farms can add another community award to the mantle piece after being recognized by Bethell ...

Caledon forced back into Phase 2 as number of COVID-19 cases rise across Peel Region

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER With some areas of Ontario currently in the midst of a ‘second wave’ of the COVID-19 pandemic, ...