It takes training to become a teacher

October 15, 2020 · 0 Comments

The “local teacher” featured (last) Thursday, seeking to open a private school, is not a teacher.

To be a teacher in Ontario, you must be certified, have successfully completed a minimum three-year post-secondary degree, and have successfully completed a four semester teacher ed program.

You must also apply to the Ontario College of Teachers for certification and pay the annual membership and registration fees in order to be a registered member. This high standard applies to every teacher who seeks to work for a publically funded school in Ontario. And the training for administrators is of an equal high standard.

However, you don’t have to meet Ontario’s high standards for teacher education or administrative training if you own or work in a private school.

Ms. Kroeger’s limited experience spending time in a “unique one room school in Las Vegas” and “teaching in Kenya” are applaudable but don’t count as “teacher” or headmaster qualifications.

She notes, “I’ve been seeing, especially lately, that schools can be really chaotic.” Astute. That could be because we are in the midst of a global pandemic that has thrown schools and everything else into coronavirus chaos.

An eager entrepreneur who has spent time in a classroom does not a teacher make. Check the tires.

Skid Crease, Caledon resident

Readers Comments (0)