Headwaters taking appointments for COVID-19 assessment centre

October 8, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Due to the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases in the province, local hospitals are constantly adapting to advice for Public Health agencies, and instruction from the provincial government.

To assist assessment centres traffic, the provincial government in consultation with Chief Medical Officer of Health, assessment centres will no longer be accepting walk-ins. Those who have symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, are to make a scheduled appointment with their local assessment centre to get tested.

“The modelling we released this week demonstrates the absolute necessity to take action now to reverse current trends and protect our hospital capacity,” said Premier Doug Ford in a recent news release. “With the weather changing and more people moving indoors, the decision to introduce new restrictions on restaurants, gyms and other businesses was difficult. However, we will do whatever is necessary, acting on the advice of our public health experts, to turn the tide on this second wave and keep everyone safe.”

Residents are being asked to only schedule appointments for testing if having COVID-19 symptoms. A number of pharmacies across the province are accepting residents who require testing without having symptoms.

The Assessment Centre will now be accepting calls to book appointments during hours of operation, which is 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff are asking residents to be patient as high volumes of calls are expected.

HHCC was able to successful organize the transition with the help of staff, leaders and physicians as well as the County of Dufferin.

“Our partners at the County of Dufferin stepped in right away, offering any and all support, to make this change happen by Tuesday,” said Kim Delahunt, President and CEO, HHCC. “We know how lucky we are here in Dufferin County and we do not take that for granted.”

HHCC is currently in the works of planning for the Assessment Centre come winter time, including move to a location better suited for the cold.

For more info, visit headwaters health.ca.

Readers Comments (0)