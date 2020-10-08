Caledon Basketball Academy training indoors in Tottenham

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

Caledon Basketball Academy will hold conditioning classes outdoors for as long as the weather permits, before moving to the Tottenham Community Centre to get some shots up, head coach Gord Everett says.

Practices that were normally held at Humberview Secondary School was put to a halt due to COVID-19 this past year but Everett, stumbled on an alternative in Tottenham by word of mouth.

“A friend of a friend reminded us that it existed. The availability is right for us and they’ve been extremely flexible in extending us the hours and not an extortionate rate of rental too,” Everett explained, over the phone with The Citizen.

“We are fortunate there is space 15 minutes from us that gives us a chance to get up and down the floor and get some shots up.”

No scrimmages and league games will be held at the community centre during this time. But Everett, patiently awaits the January month; an arbitrary month, where the stakes can change and the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association will await a go-ahead from the Ontario Basketball Association to return to action.

“For 2021, we’re rolling a 14-16-week schedule, starting arbitrarily January 14; if we have to move it a week we move it a week, providing we get that restart. That’s sort of the hope with plans for the new year there.”

Everett, expects a lot of teams to hope a trip south of the border opens up. Historically, in April, the recruitment process to colleges begins.

For now, there are Zoom calls being scheduled for talks with Canadian Universities with some of the players that might seek a homegrown option for a route on to a professional career; if they choose to do so.

This might also be a good time to get creative with the American colleges should the opportunity to travel south of the border be nullified. This might be a time to send video.

Last year, Everett recalled coaches from as far as Texas coming to Canada to see athletes from a small gym in Caledon.

As of now, the roster is finalized for Caledon’s team. Everett is doing his best to prepare his players.

He assures to all the girls and to anyone that all players are in the same boat in this current situation. He encourages everyone to stay prepared because if an opportunity arises, his girls are ready.

He says, it’s all about making the best of the cards you are dealt. He wants the best for his players of course, in a time where it’s an equal playing field for opportunity here in Canada with restrictions in place.

Nonetheless, Everett is excited to be back practicing with his team and he hopes the season can happen in January.

