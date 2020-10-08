Town of Caledon extends mandatory mask order until January 2021 following recent Covid spike

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A bylaw that makes the wearing of masks mandatory in public spaces has been extended in Caledon until 2021.

The rule came into effect back on July 10, in line with recommendations from Peel Public Health. Caledon council has now pushed the by-law to be extended until January 2021.

“I understand that this has been a challenging year for all of us, but if we can continue to do our part, all of us, we will get through this,” said Mayor Allan Thompson.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases have spiked in the past weeks and continue to rise, causing concern in the province and communities within.

The provincial government implemented new indoor and outdoor restrictions last week in order to slow down the numbers of positive cases in the province. Indoor limits went from 50 people, to 10 and outdoors went from 100 all the way down to 25 people only.

Restaurants, bars and nightclubs also endured new restrictions, limiting capacity at 100 people. Only six people are allowed per table. As well, gym classes sizes have been reduced from a cap of 50 people, to 10.

“With the weather changing and more people moving indoors, the decision to introduce new restrictions on restaurants, gyms and other businesses was hard,” said Premier Doug Ford. “However, we will do whatever is necessary, acting on the advice of our public health experts, to turn the tide on this second wave and keep everyone safe.”

In order to reduce the risk for Caledon residents, council thought it best to extend the mandatory masks bylaw until January 2021. Masks must be worn inside any public building, transit or taxi.

Children under the age of two, anyone with breathing difficulty or a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask do not have to abide by the order.

“By wearing a mask in public today, we can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 tomorrow,” said Thompson. “Let’s follow the ‘Core Four’ – wear a mask, stay two metres apart, wash your hands often, and if you have any symptoms, get tested and stay home.”

