Five children test positive for COVID-19 at Bolton daycare

October 8, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

BrightPath Early Learning and Child Care centre in Bolton is still partially shutdown after several children in their care tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

On Sept. 25, after two children tested positive, the child centre immediately reached out to Peel Public Health for further instruction, as well as notifying other families whose children attended the daycare.

“We closed the centre for deep cleaning and to work with PPH regarding next steps,” said BrightPath’s statement.

Three additional children later tested positive for COVID-19. They were in the same group as the first two children to contract coronavirus. Those five kids have been away from the daycare since Sept. 24.

“The room affected will remain closed for the duration of the 14-day virus incubation period and we remain in contact with all families from that room,” ready the facility’s statement. “The other rooms re-opened on Monday, Sept. 28, following a deep cleaning of the entire centre.”

The centre remains in contact with Peel Public Health and continues to practise safety measures, including wearing personal protective equipment, hand hygiene, consistent cleaning and staying apart from each other.

“We will also continue to provide support to those children and families affected as they recover,” said the facility. “We wish them a full and fast recovery and look forward to welcoming them back to the centre.”

Following the outbreak, the provincial government made a revision to screening for schools and child-care centres on Oct 1, as cases in the province continue to rise. The update includes questions regarding symptoms and additional information to help parents decide whether their children should attend school or daycare.

“Ensuring that children can attend school with minimal interruption is an important part of their healthy growth and development,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “Based on a review of the current evidence and consulting with paediatric infectious diseases experts, we are updating the list of symptoms in the COVID-19 screening tool for schools and child care to ensure that our children receive the education and care that they need while minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

Students and children who report to have symptoms such as a fever or cough will be advised to remain at home following by consult a health care provider and taking the COVID-19 test.

Those who feel other symptoms commonly associated with other illnesses like runny noses or a cough, will be advised to stay home for 24 hours and longer if symptoms don’t approve, or to consult a health care provider and take the COVID-19 test.

“Our focus continues to be on limiting the spread within our schools by listening to and acting upon the best available medical advice, which includes ensuring all layers of prevention are in place to keep kids safe,” said Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce.

For more information, visit Ontario.ca.

