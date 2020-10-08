Caledon Public Library launches brand new, user-friendly website

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

At a time when good news is in short supply, the Caledon Public Library has something exciting to share with the community

A new and improved library website officially went live on Monday (Sept. 28), with library staff keen to get the word out about all the new features local residents can access online.

The new website is more mobile friendly, accessible and modern for the Caledon community. To be able to determine how to improve their website, a public feedback survey took place to ensure that the newly developed website impressed the users, and that it met their needs.

CPL has teamed up with Banja Solutions, a marketing and web design company located in Guelph, to develop the website more user-friendly than before, a dynamic new visual design and improved the navigation to visitors.

“CPL has always considered our website to be a virtual branch. However, with the temporary reduction of our in-branch services due to COVID-19, an accessible and responsive website is more important now than ever before,” said Colleen Lipp, CEO and Chief Librarian. “This improved site makes it even easier for residents to make use of their library – from anywhere and at any time.”

The team at CPL is looking for further feedback from the community on their thoughts on the enhanced website, and its exciting new features.

For more information, please visit Caledon.library.on.ca.

