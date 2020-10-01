Caledon OPP investigating multiple thefts in Inglewood

Officers from Caledon OPP are investigating five incidents of theft from vehicles that occurred in Inglewood.

All reported incidents occurred overnight between Thursday, Sept. 17 and Friday, Sept. 18, where locked and unlocked vehicles were entered by an unknown suspect, and valuables such as cash and sunglasses were stolen.

The suspect is described as a male, tall and thin.

The following streets were targeted by the suspect: North Riverdale Drive; West Village Drive; East Village Drive, and MacDonald Street.

Caledon OPP is asking the residents of the above neighbourhoods to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these thefts, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP reminds local residents to always lock vehicles and remove valuables from plain view; Never leave the car running and unattended; Store car keys in a secure location in your home, and; Keep all doors in your home locked.

Reporting COVID-19 related violations

Caledon OPP has responded to numerous reports of COVID-related complaints lastweekend.

Frontline Caledon OPP members attended several calls for services, which included complaints of large gatherings in private residences and possible COVID-related violations in staffed business facilities.

Caledon OPP would like to remind residents that as of September 19, 2020, under The Reopening of Ontario Act the new social gathering limits are: indoor events or gatherings: 10 people (previous limit of 50), and outdoor events or gatherings: 25 people (previous limit of 100)

This applies to social gatherings in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas. This includes – functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, barbecues and wedding receptions.

The new limits do not apply to events or gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities since they must already follow specific public health and safety guidelines to minimize risk and limit the spread of COVID-19.

If you believe a gathering or a business is not adhering to the Reopening Ontario Act, here are the local phone numbers to call:

Reporting a non-compliant food establishment, personal service setting, or recreational water facility. These establishments include: restaurants and bars, grocery stores, convenience stores, discount and big box retailers selling groceries, tattoo studios, body piercing shops, aesthetics salons, and hairdressing and barber shops, public pools, spas, beaches, splash pads and wading pools. Call Peel Public Health at 905-584-2216.

Reporting non-compliance in all other businesses or public spaces, including prohibited private social gatherings and organized public events: call Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report non-compliance with the Town’s Mask By-law, call the Town of Caledon at 905-584-2272 ext. 3462.

Business owners with questions about provincial closures and other aspects of the Provincial Order, including compliance related inquiries and interpretation, contact the Provincial Business Information Hotline at 1-888-444-3659.

The OPP encourages everyone to do their part to support our health care system and workers at this difficult time and minimize the impact of COVID-19 in all of our communities.

Bolton senior charged

with aggravation assault

On Monday, Sept. 28, at approximately 5:18 p.m. officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a reported domestic incident on Hesp Drive in Bolton.

Once on scene, the officers located an 86-year-old victim with very serious injuries, who required an immediate medical assistance.

As a result of the police investigation, an 86-year-old male was arrested and stands charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date. Members with the Caledon OPP Crime Unit are continuing to investigating the incident.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

Police searching for local senior

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting the public’s assistance in locating an 87-year-old Caledon senior.

The missing senior is Louis Cauz, who was last seen on Monday, September 28th, 2020 in Coboconk, Ontario.

Louis is described as male, white, 5’10”, 180 lbs, medium build, short grey hair; he was wearing khaki-coloured pants, dark blue long-sleeved shirt, glasses.

Louis was driving a black 2019 Honda Civic bearing an Ontario license plate 24LN09.

Police and family are concerned for Louis’s well-being and ask anyone with information in relation to Louis’s whereabouts to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Another man missing

Caledon OPP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 32-year-old male, who previously resided in Caledon.

The missing party is John Di Pasquale, who was last seen on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 in the area of Agnes Street in the town of Caledon.

John is described as male, white, 5’9”, 160 lbs, light brown hair, facial hair, blue eye.

John is a Caledon resident but recently he has been living with his family in Mississauga, and is known to frequent Brampton.

He may be driving a grey 2009 Ford Edge bearing an Ontario license plate CRAW881.

Police and family are concerned for John’s well-being. Anyone with information in relation to John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

