Students struggle with online learning, but happy to be back at school

October 1, 2020

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Students packed their backpacks and headed back to school last month, even while the global COVID-19 pandemic raged on.

Schools have implemented a wealth of health and safety protocols to protect students. While the majority of students returned to the classroom on Sept. 8, there are thousands who have opted to partake in online learning from their home. For the most part, elementary students from kindergarten to Grade 8 have returned in-person, five days a week, while secondary students’ classes are being split between in-person and online.

Masks are mandatory for all students and staff on the school site, while maintaining social distancing – six feet from other people, is also being recommended.

Proper screening is taking place for students when they arrive, and as they leave school. As well, parents are encouraged to screen their children before they leave for school. Students are asked to know and understand the symptoms and how to properly identify them themselves in the case of developing COVID-19 while at school.

Grade 12 student Alexis Faria from Robert F. Hall Secondary School was excited to head back to school, but the nerves of the world we live in now were still in her mind.

“I was both excited and nervous to return to school,” she stated. “I was excited to see my classmates and teachers, but I was nervous because of the ongoing pandemic and the possibility of an outbreak occurring .”

Though she felt nervous, staff and her teachers were able to comfort her.

“When we arrived at school, the principal Mrs. Currah and other staff members greeted us outside, which was nice. On my way to class, it was easily noticeable, the precautions placed to keep everyone safe and socially distanced. There were arrows in the hallways, sanitizer jugs in each class, everyone worse masks and there were not many students per class.”

As Faria is in her final year of high school, she’s finding it difficult balancing the in-person and online approach. The new protocols, she says, make it difficult to properly focus on her studies.

“I understand the need for this approach, but I personally work better in a full-time classroom setting to achieve my best marks. As a Grade 12 student, I’m getting ready to apply to universities and my marks are significant for my success,” she said.

Principal Natalie Currah shares that the shutdown of schools and changes that havecome along with it has impacted not only her, but other members of staff.

Schools closed following March break to keep students and staff members safe.

“My staff and I have embraced coming back to school and working with students. The shutdown has been hard on all, but most of us who came into the profession of teaching did so because we love being able to work with children, nurture them and watch them grow,” stated Currah. “I can honestly say that even behind the masks it’s nice to see students’ smiles as they enter the building.”

Currah agrees that students at Robert F. Hall are mainly concerned and struggling with the online factor for students. As more and more students are switching to online to keep away from physically going into school, it’s been difficult to organize timetables and accommodations.

With smaller classes in place as more students elect to work from home, Faria stated that it actually makes it easier to connect with other students and teachers.

“I think the biggest difference is the class sizes. There are only 14 students in my period two class, I have period one spare, and I honestly prefer it this way. It’s a change for the better,” she said. “When in-class, we have class discussions, and everyone is involved. I feel with less students everyone becomes more comfortable and involved. My period two is leadership, so we spend most of our in-class participating in interactive activities and we’ve all connected well with one another.”

The recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Ontario, and especially in Peel Region has caused some concern among teachers, staff, students and parents. With more than 1,000 active cases in the region, Currah is hopeful that the steady increase we’ve seen over the past week slows down.

“I really hope, as a community, that people continue to wear masks, practice physical distancing and other health and safety measures as it is the only way we are going to be able to ensure that the numbers do not increase” she said. “It’s a shared responsibility we all have.”

