Caledon Community Street Crime seizes $88,000 worth of stolen goods

September 24, 2020

In August of 2020, officers from the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information about a theft from a business in Bolton.

By working with the business and their security team, the CSCU members identified the suspect and determined what had been stolen.

As a result of the police investigation, on September 18, 2020, Caledon CSCU, with the assistance from the Central Region Emergency Response Team and Caledon OPP Community Response Unit executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in Brampton, and seized the following items: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64 core processor X 13 – valued at $5100 each; AMD Ryzen 7 3700x 8 core processor X 53 – valued at $419 each; $500 in cash, and Cell phone and laptop. Total of $88,000 in stolen property seized.

As a result of the police investigation, the following parties stand charged with:Jathushan Ravendiran, 22, of Shelburne: Theft under $5000; Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and Trafficking in property obtained by crime.

Sharushan Ravendiran, 19, of Brampton: Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, and Trafficking in property obtained by crime

Nantjigga Naveenthirarajah, 22, of Mississauga: Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 3, 2020 to answer to the charges.

If you have any information in relation to this investigation, please contact Caledon Detachment Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

OPP Police Record Check Update

As the economy continues to recover from the pandemic, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is committed to improving customer service for citizens seeking police record checks.

Due to COVID-19, the OPP is currently experiencing a high volume of police record check requests. Current processing times are four to six weeks. The OPP is working on improving the technical capacities of the current system, as well as increasing the number of staff members processing the applications.

In order to limit contact and reduce the risk of COVID-19, the OPP is only accepting applications electronically and fees must be paid by credit card. Applicants may be required to attend their local OPP detachment if fingerprinting is required. Applicants will be contacted by their local detachment to arrange for payment, provide identification and to obtain their results.

The OPP recognizes long wait times impact the public within the OPP’s jurisdiction and wish to highlight two additional possible options for attaining record checks:

1. Alternative Service Providers:

Did you know that a third party vendor can complete a Criminal Record Check (CRC) or a Criminal Record and Judicial Matters Check for anyone in Canada for a fee?

These third party vendors may be able to offer a reduced timeline. Please speak to your employer/agency to ascertain if this option would be acceptable, noting there is a cost for this service. The OPP does not charge for checks for volunteer purposes, but should your volunteer check be urgent, the third party vendor check may be a time sensitive option.

The OPP does not endorse or promote the third party check, and a private check may not meet the organization’s requirements. A list of third party vendors can be obtained with a web-based search in your area by querying “criminal record checks” through a search engine.

It is important to note that if you require a Vulnerable Sector Check (VSC) and you reside within the OPP’s jurisdiction, RCMP policy dictates that the OPP must complete the check.

2. Temporary Measure for OPP Vulnerable Sector Check:

Did you know that some organizations may have the ability to request a self-declaration of criminal convictions?

Check with the employer/agency requesting the VSC to determine if this temporary measure would be acceptable, until the police record check can be completed in its entirety. This may be especially applicable in urgent circumstances. The OPP cannot provide self-declaration forms, please ask the employer/agency for assistance.

The OPP is confident that new measures taken to improve processing times will lead to shorter wait times for the public.

