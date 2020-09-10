Police warn of scammer posing as Caledon OPP officer

Officers from Caledon OPP are investigating several report of someone identifying themselves as an OPP officer and requesting Bitcoin transactions

The complainant reported that they received a call from a number identified on their call display as the OPP Caledon Detachment. The scammer then identified themselves as an OPP office and claimed the victim’s Social Insurance Card (SIN) had been compromised. The resident was then provided instructions on how to transfer funds into Bitcoin supposedly to save their financial security.

As a result of this scam one victim in Caledon lost approximately $14,000.

The Caledon OPP want to ensure residents that officers will never call and request any sort of financial transactions to be made.

Scammers are using a process called “Spoofing” or “ghosting” allowing them to alter their outgoing caller ID to show a different name.

Residents are asked to be mindful of scammer red-flags: Unsolicited phone calls, emails, texts or mail. Interactions that are coerced, threatening, or involving conversations that you are told not to discuss with anyone. Payments or money transactions that are requested in the form of cryptocurrency, money transfer or gift cards. Government agencies notifying you of payments via text message.

Remember: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Hang up the phone, delete an email or text if you think it’s a scam. Research sellers and websites before making purchases or donation’s. Don’t let anyone pressure you into providing personal information.

If you think you have been a victim of fraud, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online at http://www.antifraudcentre.ca; you can also contact your local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

OPP releases latest traffic data

ahead of road safety campaign

With the school year set to begin, the OPP will be highly visible over the Labour Day Long Weekend, ensuring drivers are sharing the road safely and practicing the exemplary driving habits that are vital to keeping children, other students and all other road users safe.

By the end of August, OPP traffic officers and collision investigators had responded to 165 fatal motor vehicle collisions, marking the 179th road fatality of the year. When factoring in its latest traffic data, the OPP is concerned that aggressive, impaired and inattentive motorists will drive these numbers higher before the end of 2020.

Speed was a contributing factor in 32 of this year’s fatalities. 28 of the deaths were linked to driver inattention and 28 involved alcohol and/or drugs. Lack of seat belt use – a behaviour attributed to both drivers and passengers – accounted for 34 deaths.

Motorcyclists have been particularly hard hit, with 26 motorcycle drivers and two passengers losing their lives so far this year. Failing to yield right of way was the lead contributing factor in these collisions. By comparison, 16 motorcycle drivers and one passenger were killed by this time last year.

Also up from 2019 are pedestrian fatalities at 27, compared to 21 deaths last year. Six cyclists have also lost their lives this year after being struck by vehicles.

‘’For so many of the innocent people killed in these collisions, there’s a driver whose careless behaviour contributed to this senseless loss of life and the lifelong impact left with the surviving families. This is what our officers are thinking about when they issue you that ticket for speeding or breaking other traffic laws, and so should you. With children and other students travelling to and from school on foot, riding a bike, on a bus or other vehicle beginning next week, please slow down, don’t drive impaired and pay full attention to the road, sidewalks and crosswalks,” said Chief Superintendent Rohan Thompson, Commander, OPP Highway Safety Division.

OPP investigate serious collision

on Hwy. 10

On Friday, Sept. 4, at approximately 7:52 a.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 10 south of Charleston Side Road in the Town of Caledon.

The collision involved two motor vehicles – a blue hatchback and a gravel tractor trailer. Initial investigation indicates that the sedan was travelling southbound on Highway 10, while the tractor trailer was going northbound. As the tractor trailer turned left to enter a private driveway on the West side of Highway 10, it collided with the sedan.

The driver of the blue sedan sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision, and was transported to a hospital.

As a result of the police investigation, the driver of the tractor trailer, Rana Singh, 60, of Brampton, has been arrested and charged with: Operation causing bodily harm; Operation while impaired – alcohol; Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, and Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm.

The accused party is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 19th, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this collision. Anyone with information or dash camera footage involving this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Road safety ahead of back to school

Officers from Caledon OPP will be participating in a “Back To Basics’ safe driving initiative starting with the return of school.

A return to school for students is a good time for motorists to look at their own driving behaviour. Over the recent months officers have observed many motorists failing to adhere to the basic rules of the road such as: Not stopping for stop signs, Failing to stop at red lights when making right turns, and Speeding in Community Safety Zones believing that the zone were only in effect when school is on.

With schools opening in Caledon today, motorists are also reminded of the necessity to stop for school buses when approaching or overtaking. Unless there is a physical barrier, such as a guide rail or median, motorists both directions need to stop when a school bus is topped and has its red lights activated.

Motorists need to remember the ABCs of traffic safety during the initiative: A – Always stop for red lights and stop signs. Slowing is not stopping – there is a difference. B – Bus awareness. When you see a stopped school bus with red lights activated – you must stop. C – Community Safety Zones – These zones are in effect in communities at all times, day and night, and require drivers to slow down and drive with increased care and attention regardless if the school year is on.

Cyclists are not exempt either. A cyclist is considered a motorist when using the roads and must obey all traffic laws as well.

Remembering the ABCs when using Caledon roads will ensure motorists and cyclists receive a passing grade in safety.

Early morning crash on The Gore Rd. leads to charges

On Saturday, Sept. 5, at approximately 8:36 a.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of The Gore Road and Castlederg Side Road in the town of Caledon.

Information was received that a sedan travelling north bound on The Gore Road rear ended a dump truck parked on the side of the road. The sedan sustained major damage, and the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the police investigation, the driver of the sedan, Harry Brar, 23, of Mono, was charged with: Failure or refuse to comply with breath demand.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 12, 2020, to answer to the charge.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

