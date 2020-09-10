New owner vows to ‘reinvigorate’ Bolton Chiropractic Centre

September 10, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Bolton Chiropractic Centre is under new management, with the facility’s previous owner recently celebrating his retirement.

Dr. Michael Shore has practised chiropractic medicine here in Bolton since 1984. After his long career in the chiropractic medical field, Dr. Shore is retiring and leaving his business in the capable hands of Dr. Vikas Puri.

Dr. Vikas Puri has been in the chiropractic industry for the past 20 years. He graduated from chiropractic college back in 2001 and soon after began his practice in Brampton.

“I started out by taking over a really prominent chiropractic clinic in Brampton. It was a two-generation pair of chiropractors. I took over in 2002,” said Dr. Puri. “I really enjoyed continuing that history of taking care of generations of families practices, and being a real part of the community.”

In 2015, Dr. Puri started embarking on mission trips to India to serve people who weren’t as fortunate, alongside a group of 60 other chiropractors from across the globe. There is where he met his wife, who also practices.

“We want to practise with the servitude and just give care to people beyond our own community and there’s so much good we can do with our hands,” said Dr. Puri.

In 2017, Dr. Puri began a module of care in Brampton that included more than just chiropractic medicine. The franchise model also included, therapists, acupuncture, massage therapy, psychotherapists, life coaches and energy workers just to name a few.

He wanted to create a franchise that will impact his community, but much farther as well, known as Intelligent Health Group. But to begin their expansion, they had to think about how they could go about expanding locally.

“I sold my first location to one of my associates, who is now independently owning that location, as one of our first franchisees,” he said. “The opportunity came here where I thought, okay, we have two locations in Brampton right now, and how can we continue the growth pattern that we want, and this opportunity came up where Dr. Michael Shore of Bolton Chiropractic Centre, had taken over from a previous chiropractor. Those roots go back to one of the first chiropractic clinics here in Bolton.

He added, “He needed someone to succeed him and the opportunity kind of presented itself.”

Dr. Puri officially took over the Bolton Chiropractic Centre this past Tuesday (Sept. 8).

Dr. Puri plans to continue the work that Bolton Chiropractic Centre has established here in Bolton, but looks forward to being about to provide more services in the future.

“We will be reinvigorated with more providers immediately in October. We’ll start with some therapy services, and acupuncture and then we’ll continue adding to that, like massage therapy and other services along the way, so that it becomes that complete holistic model,” said Dr. Puri.

“I understand Bolton to be a very community engaged, very community oriented and there’s not many degrees of separation between people, so I want to get woven into the community as much as possible and start making a difference,” he said.

Bolton Chiropractic Centre is located 55 Queen St North in Bolton.

Readers Comments (0)