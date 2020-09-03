Caledon mansion destroyed in devastating fire over weekend

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Caledon Fire Department responded to a large fire that erupted in a Caledon home on Highway 10 between King Street and Boston Mills Road.

Emergency services arrived at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 29. The fire is said to have begun in the garage as a car fire, which then spread to the upper area of the house.

The fire is said to have caused roughly $3 million in damages to the home, which was only just recently completed. 18 fire trucks responded to the scene, battling the blaze for hours before getting it under control.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, as the house was undergoing some renovations.

Locals looking on remarked that due to the lack of hydrant by the house, fire services were forced to drive back and forth to fill up on water at a nearby gas station.

The fire didn’t go out until around 5 a.m. Highway 10 between King Street and Boston Mills Road was closed overnight, reopening the next morning.

