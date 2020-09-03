Portion of Hwy. 10 in Caledon Village designated as Community Safety Zone

September 3, 2020

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Caledon Village took an important step towards keeping local residents safe this week.

On Monday (Aug. 31), Mayor Allan Thompson, alongside Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Caledon OPP Detachment and members of Caledon Council joined to announce a Community Safety Zone (CSZ) throughout the village, along on Highway 10.

It all began with a petition put together by the Caledon Village Association earlier this year, which saw the issues of unsafe dangers in the village and strived to make a change. With the help of the community, their voices were heard.

“It is very important for our community to feel safe,” said MPP Jones. “We listened to the needs of the residents who live in Caledon Village and I am pleased to see the fruition of everyone’s hard work with the implementation of the CSZ. As Ontario’s Solicitor General, I am acutely aware that community safety zones can be useful in changing driver behaviour and improving the safety of both pedestrians in the area and motorists traveling on the roadway.”

The community came together to sign a petition and worked tirelessly to bring a community safety zone to the village, after noticing a pattern of unsafe driving behaviours. President of the Caledon Village Association, Kate Hepworth, is thrilled to have made a difference in the village and look forward to continuing for all of Caledon.

“The Caledon Village Association gratefully acknowledges the support of Sylvia Jones and her staff, the Town of Caledon and OPP. This project happened because residents worked together, Caledon Village endures many issues but then again so does all of Caledon,” Hepworth said.

She added, “There are more projects being worked on and we look forward to another cohesive environment to make our surroundings safer. Thank you all.”

Community Safety Zones essentially serve as a notice to drivers that there are increased fines for dangerous driving such as speeding, within that zone.

“This Community Safety Zone will slow traffic down and help to make Caledon and those driving through it safer,” said Mayor Thompson.

The CSZ was enacted on Aug. 31, where signs were installed by the Ministry of Transportation.

“The new Community Safety Zone designation of Highway 10 through Caledon Village is an example of various community partners and stakeholders working together to improve road safety in our community,” said Inspector Mike Garant, Caledon OPP Detachment. “Even though the rules of the road do not change within the zone, the penalties for speeding violations increase significantly.”

For more information, please visit Caledon.ca.

