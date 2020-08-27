Walk, Run or Bike event to replace 2020 Tour de Headwaters

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Charities and organizations have been struggling to find different ways to raise funds during the difficult times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) was forced to cancel most of their signature events this year, including the 2020 Tour de Headwaters. The event features a fundraising cycling ride that raises almost $80,000 for the Foundation.

In light of the cancellation, the Foundation created a Walk, Run or Bike Event to replace this year’s Tour de Headwaters.

“This cancellation means that the Hospital will get $80,000 less from the Foundation to support critically needed equipment and special projects across the Hospital,” said Nicole Warren, Senior Coordinator, Direct Response, Marketing and Communications at Headwaters. “We are so pleased that despite the cancellation, many cyclists, walkers and runners have decided to rally their friends, family and colleagues to head out and enjoy an independent day of cycling, walking or running to raise funds for Headwaters, while enjoying our beautiful community between September 4 and 27.”

The HHCF team has created an online source for members of the community to raise their own funds through either walking, running or biking; whichever they prefer.

It gives the community the opportunity to stay involved in the event while supporting Headwaters, as well as ensuring the local hospital continues to receive funds that are much needed to upgrade equipment.

“While this isn’t the day we’d planned for Tour de Headwaters, everyone can still enjoy a great day out. To assist our community in planning their individual/family/group activities. The Tour de Headwaters Planning Committee will be posting some of their favourite routes and trails as samples to help everyone get out and about,” said Warren.

Community groups have begun organizing their own fundraising pages for the event.

“They are not hosted by Headwaters Health Care Foundation. Supporters have the option to start their own fundraising page, and also decide if they would like to walk, run or cycle within the area of Dufferin County,” said Warren.

Headwaters Health Care Foundation is hopeful that the community can raise over $20,000 during the event, individually or in a group effort.

“As an added bonus, some of our past Tour supporters have agreed to provide vouchers for the walkers, runners or cyclists who raise or donate $50 or more. So far, Heatherlea, Higher Ground Cafe, the Common Good Cafe & General Store and Tin Roof will all be participating,” said Warren.

For more information about the Walk, Run or Ride event for Headwaters Health Care Foundation, please visit hhcfoundation.com.

