New restaurant Indian Spice Culture opens doors in Caledon

August 27, 2020

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

A new speciality restaurant is aiming to bring more spice to the Caledon community after opening up earlier this month.

Maninder Binepal and his family recently celebrated the opening of Indian Spice Culture Sweets and Restaurant, located on Airport Road.

“We started here about a week ago. The idea of Indian Spice Culture (in Caledon) came to us about a year or two ago, when we thought that Caledon doesn’t have enough Indian restaurants,” he said. “We looked at many places. But then we got this place and thought it was a great idea to open up on Airport Road.”

With another location in Brampton, the family business is excited to share their wide menu and delicacies by branching off into another part of Peel Region.

Indian Spice Culture menu is full of authentic Indian dishes that cater for vegetarians and meat eaters alike. All cuisines are made in-house and from scratch at the Caledon East location.

“My father has worked in the food industry for many years, in other countries and here. He immigrated to Canada many years ago and with all of his experience and education in the food industry, he has been able to turn his passion into his career, with the support and love of his family,” said Binepal, in an interview with the Town of Caledon.

Binepal and his family ran an Indian Spice Culture Sweets and Restaurant, located in Mississauga for several years. Unfortunately, they were among the many businesses who crumbled under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has been a challenging phase for us, just like anyone else today” he said. “It is the reality we need to live with and move on in a safe way. We will continue to serve the community and people have been supportive and anxiously waiting for us to open.”

The grand opening was held this past Friday (Aug. 21), where Mayor Allan Thompson alongside Ward 2 Regional Coun. Johanna Downey attended to congratulate the opening of the new local business and to enjoy some lunch.

Solicitor General and Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones also made an appearance to help Binepal and his family celebrate the opening of their business.

“We like being located in an area that is close to home for many, giving them the option to just walk over to enjoy authentic Indian food and not think about driving out of town to get it. You feel like butter chicken tonight? It’s just at arm’s reach,” explained Binepal. “We know this is a good business plan as well as providing something new to get our neighbours excited.”

Indian Spice Culture Sweets and Restaurant is located at 16025 Airport Road in Caledon East. For more information, please visit indianspiceculture.com

“We want to thank the community for the warm welcome we received and made the opening for our restaurant a great success amidst the pandemic,” said Binepal.

