Local physicians split Dr. David Scott Award

August 20, 2020

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Headwaters Health Care Centre held its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday (Aug. 18), with staff, volunteers and the community coming together virtually to reflect on the past year, and honour the latest recipient of the prestigious Dr. David Scott Award.

The Dr. David Scott Award is given to individuals or groups who provide the utmost work and dedication to provide the health care that residents in the Dufferin-Caledon area need. The award also recognizes those who provide exemplary service to the hospital and to the community.

But this year is extra special for the award.

Dr. David Scott passed away this past April, at the age of 88.

“Retired surgeon and lifelong resident Dr. David Scott came to Orangeville in 1962 as the town’s first specialist in general surgery. He dedicated his life improving the health and wellness of the community,” said Ken Topping, Chair of the Governance Committee at Headwaters. “The Dr. David Scott award is presented annually to recognized individuals or groups who have gone above and beyond to improve the overall health, wellness in Dufferin-Caledon.”

Dr. Scott practised general surgery between the years of 1962 to 1997, serving as Chief of staff from 1983 to 1989 at the local hospital.

Two recipients were chosen and awarded with the Dr. David Scott Award. The first recipient was awarded to Dr. Michael Gagnon, a family physician practising in Bolton.

Alongside Dr. Gagnon’s family practise in Bolton, he has been working as the Medical Director at Bethell House Hospice and providing weekly palliative home care visits for those in need. He has been participating and helping at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Headwaters, as well as joining a palliative care consultation program at Headwaters, where he can provide palliative care in a hospital setting. His contribution to the community is through his mentorship to hundreds of doctors, nurses, personal support workers and allied health providers.

Dr. Gagnon has provided palliative care training for all Dufferin paramedics. He also made a significant change and impact within the community last year, where he led the implementation of point of care ultrasounds in the community, allowing patients to remain at home for the ultrasound and resulting treatment avoiding hospital admission.

The second recipient of the Dr. David Scott was Dr. Charlie Joyce, who is a physician at the Highlands Health Network in Orangeville. He moved to Orangeville in 2014, where he completed his final year in medical training.

Only one year later, he was a family physician. He also provides palliative care services to the community and patients in the hospital. Dr. Joyce become the lead physician at the Highlands Family Health Organization in 2019. As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Dr. Joyce stepped up to be the lead physician for the Headwaters Assessment Centre, showing his dedication and extraordinary work for the community.

Alongside the Dr. David Scott Award, the Chairperson’s Award was also announced to the COVID-19 Assessment Centre Start Up Team, presented by the Chair of the Board of Directors at Headwaters, Lori Ker.

“We know that a strong hospital is a key pillar of the thriving community, and that has led us strong because of the courage and collaboration of all staff and healthcare providers,” said Ker.

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre Start Up Team came together early on when the Province was giving directions on developing assessment centres at local hospitals. The collaboration and work that was put into creating the centre in such a short amount of time, became a model for other hospitals and care centres across the province to learn from their experience.

The Assessment Centre is now planning their next phase, which will include continuing in the winter months.

The Long-Term Care Response Team also received the Chairperson’s Award, in response to the long list of health care workers who volunteered to respond to the long-term care crisis at a care centre in Shelbourne.

“The power of many and teamwork has been demonstrated time and time again during this pandemic,” said Ker.

