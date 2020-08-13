Caledon OPP investigating fatal collision involving cyclist

August 13, 2020 · 0 Comments

On Wednesday, August 5, at approximately 5:12 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to a serious collision in the area of Albion Vaughan Road and Dovaston Gate in Bolton.

The collision involved a cyclist and a dump truck. Initial investigation revealed that the cyclist was travelling eastbound on Dovaston Gate, when the cyclist entered the intersection with Albion Vaughan Road and collided with a dump truck travelling southbound on Albion Vaughan Road.

The cyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he had succumbed to the injuries sustained as a result of the collision. The cyclist has been identified as Pasquale Alonzi, 84, of Caledon.

Members of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit are assisting with the investigation. Albion Vaughan Road remained closed for several hours for police investigation, and has since re-opened.

Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this incident. Anyone with information, dash camera footage, or home security video from the area is asked to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

Local youth assists OPP

On Monday, August 10, at approximately 8:16 p.m. uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to reports of a disturbance at the Bolton Skate Park. The complainant advised that an unknown intoxicated party was swearing at her and her children at the park. The complainant became concerned for her family’s safety and called the police.

As the responding officers began to approach the park, the suspect immediately engaged the officers in a foot pursuit. The suspect ran towards a group of youth nearby and stole one of the bicycles that the suspect used to flee from police. At that point, the officer had made a request to use one of the bicycles belonging to the group to pursue the suspect further.

After a three kilometre bicycle pursuit, the officer apprehended and arrested the suspect.

Samuel Duffy, 30, of Caledon, stands charged with Being intoxicated in a public place, and Theft under $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 22, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP would like to thank the members of the public for their assistance in this investigation.

Three impaired drivers

On Friday, August 7th at approximately 9:41 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment were conducting a stop-sign enforcement in the area of Allan Drive and Ellwood Drive in Bolton, when they observed a black van disobeying a stop sign and failing to stop at the above intersection.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and while speaking to the driver detected an odour of alcohol emanating from the driver’s breath. The officer made a demand for the driver to provide a sample of his breath into an approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) over 80 mgs, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for more breath tests to be conducted.

As a result, Joseph Caravatta, 56, of Caledon, has been charged with: Operation while impaired – BAC over 80 mg, and Disobey stop sign – fail to stop.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 21, 2020, to answer to the charges.

On Friday, August 7 at approximately 9:02 p.m., officers responded to a call for service on Donherb Crescent in Bolton. The involved parties were located in a vehicle attempting to leave the scene. A traffic stop was conducted and the occupants were investigated. Upon speaking to the driver, the officer detected an odour of alcohol emanating from the driver’s breath. The officer made several demands for the driver to provide a sample of her breath into an approved roadside screening device, however the driver refused..

As a result, the driver, Rebecca Viveiros, 23, of Caledon, stands charged with: Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 27th, 2020 to answer to the charge.

On Sunday, August 9 at about 3:32 p.m. officers responded to a possible impaired driver traffic complaint in the area of Highway 10 and Olde Base Line Road.

The complainant, an off-duty Peel Regional Police officer advised that a black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) was driving erratically, nearly hit him head on, mounted the median at the intersection and drove through a red light.

The off-duty officer followed the vehicle which came to a stop on Olde Base Line Road, where the driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired and Dangerous Driving. The driver was subsequently transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for breath tests to be conducted

As a result, Alessandro Apolito, 28, of Mississauga, stands charged with: Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; Operation while impaired; Operation while impaired – BAC over 80 mg; Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor, and Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 22, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Readers Comments (0)