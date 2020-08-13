General News

Long-time Nobleton residents celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

August 13, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Written By MARK PAVILONS

Bill and Helen Bible were married in Palgrave United Church on July 23rd 1960.

Bill was born in Palgrave and  Helen was born in Nashville, but grew up in the Palgrave area. They bought their home in Nobleton in 1963 where they still live today. 

They have seen many changes to what was then a quiet little village. Bill worked for over 50 years as a meat cutter and meat department manager. Helen was a stay at home mother until the children were teenagers then worked in Nobleton and Schomberg in retail.  

Bill and Helen were both very active volunteering in the community. Bill was Chairman of the Arena Board  when the new arena was being built and later was cofounder of the first Nobleton Parks committee. Helen  kept busy canvasing for various causes and received a 50 year service award from the Canadian cancer society as well as a volunteer special recognition award from the township of King.

They have been members of Nobleton United Church for many years. Bill and Helen have two children- Debra (Ian)  and  Ronald (Kimberly) they also have two Granddaughters- Nicole and Danielle  Their advice to younger couples is always respect each other.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Peter MacKay makes campaign stop in Caledon, backs Seeback’s plan to improve rural internet

Written By MIKE BAKER Conservative leadership frontrunner Peter MacKay has vowed to work alongside Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback to bring even the most rural of ...

Peel Region receives $276.4 million to invest in affordable housing

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL Many Residents and all councils from across Peel Region blew a collective sigh of relief last week when the federal government ...

Education Minister Stephen Lecce vows to ‘keep kids safe’ upon return to school

Written By MARK PAVILONS As students prepare to get back to school, teachers and parents are a bit apprehensive about what to expect. Ontario’s Education ...