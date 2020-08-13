Long-time Nobleton residents celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

August 13, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By MARK PAVILONS

Bill and Helen Bible were married in Palgrave United Church on July 23rd 1960.

Bill was born in Palgrave and Helen was born in Nashville, but grew up in the Palgrave area. They bought their home in Nobleton in 1963 where they still live today.

They have seen many changes to what was then a quiet little village. Bill worked for over 50 years as a meat cutter and meat department manager. Helen was a stay at home mother until the children were teenagers then worked in Nobleton and Schomberg in retail.

Bill and Helen were both very active volunteering in the community. Bill was Chairman of the Arena Board when the new arena was being built and later was cofounder of the first Nobleton Parks committee. Helen kept busy canvasing for various causes and received a 50 year service award from the Canadian cancer society as well as a volunteer special recognition award from the township of King.

They have been members of Nobleton United Church for many years. Bill and Helen have two children- Debra (Ian) and Ronald (Kimberly) they also have two Granddaughters- Nicole and Danielle Their advice to younger couples is always respect each other.

