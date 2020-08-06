Caledon OPP cracks down on driving offences over long weekend

Officers from Caledon OPP participated in a Civic Holiday long weekend traffic safety campaign, focusing on drivers who do not slow down and safely move over a lane for roadside emergency vehicles.

Ontario’s Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and proceed with caution when passing an emergency vehicle or tow truck parked on the side of the highway with its lights activated. If the highway has more than one lane, the law requires the driver to move over and leave one lane between their vehicle and the parked emergency vehicle or tow truck if it can be done safely.

The law carries a $490 to $2,000 fine plus three demerit points upon conviction.

Subsequent offences (within five years) carry a $1,000 to $4,000 fine, possible jail time of up to six months and possible suspension of your driver’s licence for up to two years.

The following charges were laid by the Caledon OPP during the campaign, designed to increase public compliance with the Ontario’s Move Over law:

Fail to move over for emergency vehicle – 43 charges

Speeding – 352 charges

Other moving violations – 25 charges

Seatbelt – 22 charges

Stunt – seven charges

Distracted driving – 12 charges

Other HTA violations – 37 charges

Insurance – 13 charges

Drug offences – five charges

Impaired driving – three charges.

So far this year, the OPP has laid more than 400 charges against drivers who failed to move over one lane when able to help create safe space for police, other emergency personnel and tow truck drivers to conduct their work. There were 1,708 such charges laid last year and more than 9,300 charges over the last five-year period.

Caledon OPP would like to thank the motorists who slow down, move over and proceed with caution for the parked emergency vehicles. Our officers and their families are grateful for your commitment to keeping our workplace safe.

So far this year, the OPP has responded to 123 fatal motor vehicle collisions in which 132 people lost their lives. Among the fatalities, 29 deaths were linked to speed, 26 were seat belt-related, 22 involved alcohol/drugs and 20 were linked to an inattentive driver.

Drivers are also reminded to watch out for pedestrians and motorcyclists. To date, 22 pedestrians and 19 motorcyclists have died in OPP jurisdictions in 2020.

Traffic safety remains a high priority for the Caledon Detachment. Motorists are reminded that enforcement activities continue year-round.

Impaired driver charged

On Friday, July 31 at approximately 7:27 p.m., uniformed officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a reported traffic complaint on Wheeler Drive in Bolton.

The officers received information of a silver van entering a parking lot and stopping in front of a maintenance vehicle blocking it in a parking spot. The staff members attempted to get the driver’s attention by honking, but were unsuccessful. After approaching the vehicle, the complainants noticed that the driver of the vehicle appeared intoxicated, which resulted in them calling 911.

The officers attended the scene and investigated the incident. An approved screening device demand (ASD) was made by the officers on the driver, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest for having more than 80 mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The driver was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further tests were conducted.

As a result, Rebecca Sinclair, 43, of Owen Sound, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired, and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 mg plus;

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 15th, 2020, to answer to the charges.

OPP comes down on illegal gambling ring

The Ontario Provincial Police and its investigative partners have laid more charges and charged additional persons after warrants were executed at a number of Ontario locations.

In December 2019, Project Hobart saw 18 police agencies and enforcement organizations combine to end an illegal gaming enterprise operated by and linked to members of known criminal organizations, including three members and one prospect member of the Hells Angels. At the time, 28 people were charged with 228 offences and police seized or restrained $12-million worth of residential properties, luxury and vintage automobiles and motorcycles, off-road vehicles, cash, gold and silver bars and jewellery.

On July 29, 2020, police and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) executed four search warrants in London, Oakville, Toronto and Pickering and other judicial warrants at eight locations in London, Toronto, Welland and Thornbury resulting in the seizure and/or restraint of $24-million worth of assets including:

Three residences and 1 vacant vacation property;

Eight vehicles; including sports cars, a vintage automobile and one Harley Davidson motorcycle;

The financial assets of three land/property development companies, including building lots in the Collingwood area; one of which has a $7-million newly-built house on it;

$82,590 CDN and $25,398 USD in cash;

Approximately 7 kilograms of Psilocybin and .5 kilogram of Marihuana for a total value of $66,986.

As a result of this ongoing investigation, four additional persons are charged with offences contrary to the Criminal Code including Commission of Offences for a Criminal Organization, Bookmaking, Proceeds of Crime, Money Laundering and Tax Evasion. Three other persons are charged with Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime. In addition to his previous charges, Hells Angels member Robert Barletta was re-arrested and charged with Money Laundering and Fraud (related to Tax Evasion) against the Government of Canada. His tax evasion charges were also amended to reflect a greater taxable benefit. One person is additionally charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking/Selling contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act and the Cannabis Act. All eight (8) accused are expected to answer charges at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on September 17, 2020.

The broader investigation and active takedowns have involved members of OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU), the Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit, the RCMP, London Police Service, Niagara Regional Police, Halton Regional Police Service, Canada Revenue Agency, Peel Regional Police, Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, Waterloo Regional Police Service, Hamilton Police Service, Durham Regional Police Service, Sault Ste. Marie Police, Barrie Police Service, Canada Border Services Agency, Stratford Police Service, Woodstock Police Service, the Sûreté du Québec and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

OPP drug investigation

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team (CTET) and their partners have arrested and charged two additional individuals as part of Project Cairnes.

In June 2020, the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) along with the OPP-led CTET and Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit (PAFU), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Combi! ned Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), Ministry of Finance (MOF) in Ontario and British Columbia and FINTRAC announced enforcement action against criminal enterprises who were operating a contraband tobacco manufacturing facility on Six Nations Territory. There were 16 individuals arrested for 218 offences. Police seized 11.5 million contraband cigarettes,1,714 pounds of cannabis, three handguns and associated ammunition, a cocaine press, 1.14 kilograms of cocaine, 10.2 kilograms of Piperidone, 1.3 kilograms of fentanyl, $236,750 in CAD currency and seven vehicles as Offence-Related Property.

As the investigation continued, it was revealed that two individuals associated to legitimate businesses were contributing to the manufacturing and distribution of the contraband tobacco operation. As such, the following individuals have been charged for the corresponding offences:

Kalipersad Goberdhan, 57 of Mississauga:

Unlawfully manufacture a tobacco product without a licence contrary to section 25 (1) of the Excise Act

Unlawfully package a tobacco product contrary to section 27 of the Excise Act

Participation in a Criminal Organization section 467.11 Criminal Code

Label and Packaged a Trademarked Product section 51.04 (4) Trade Mark Act

Paul Embury, 70 of Miami, Florida:

Conspiracy to commit an indicatable offence of unlawfully manufacturing a tobacco product without a licence. Section 465 (1) ( c ) of the Criminal Code

The accused are expected to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice on August 10, 2020.

Stunt drivers charged at same time

On Saturday, August 1 at approximately 4:05 pm, a member of the Nottawasaga Detachment, Traffic Enforcement Unit of the OPP was conducting traffic enforcement duties on Highway 89 in the area of the 8th Line of Essa Township. The officer observed two vehicles travelling together westbound on Highway 89 at an apparent high rate of speed. Both vehicles were locked on radar travelling at a speed of 170 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr maximum speed zone.

As a result of the traffic stop and subsequent investigation, both vehicles were impounded for 7 days. The drivers of the motor vehicles did not know one another.

Charged with Stunt Driving is Jason Mendonsa, age 36, of Alliston, and Peter McMillan, age 37, of Thornhill!, who has been charged with Stunt Driving, as well as fail to surrender driver’s license, fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle, and fail to surrender proof of insurance.

Both of the driver’s will make a Court appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice, on November 12, 2020.

The OPP would like to remind motorists to be obedient of traffic laws at all times.

