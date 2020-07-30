Caledon OPP looking for public held to identify theft suspects

Officers from Caledon OPP responded to several reported incidents of theft from motor vehicles that occurred in the early hours on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the area of Dougall Avenue and Maple Trail Road in the Town of Caledon.

In total, three separate incidents had been reported, where two unknown suspects rummaged through unlocked vehicles parked in the driveways overnight.

The suspects stole a wallet, cash and an iPhone left in the vehicles.

Suspect #1: male, 16-20 years old, thin build, wearing a face mask, dark grey Raptor’s hoodie, grey sweatpants, black Adidas shoes, black gloves, and a blue Jan Sport backpack.

Suspect #2: male, 16-20 years old, thin build, wearing a hoodie, track pants, athletic footwear, baseball cap and a backpack.

If you recognize the suspects or have any security footage that could assist with this investigation, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP reminds local residents to:

Always lock your vehicles and close the windows;

Remove everything from sight leaving nothing in your vehicle to steal;

Remove garage door openers from your car, and

Never leave the car running and unattended.

Operation Safe Driver

yields ‘impressive results’

Officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment joined other law-enforcement agencies across North America to participate in an annual week-long campaign “Operation Safe Driver”. The campaign ran from July 12th-July 18.

During the campaign, Caledon OPP joined North American police and other road safety partners to target unsafe driving behaviors among commercial and non-commercial motor vehicle drivers.

Speed, improper lane changes, following too closely, driver inattention and losing control are lead contributing factors in OPP-investigated CMV collisions year after year.

The following charges had been laid by the members of the Caledon OPP:

Speeding – 453 charges

Seatbelt – 37 charges

Fail to obey traffic control – 19 charges

Fail to yield right of way – 6 charges

Distracted driving – 6 charges

Other provincial charges – 118 charges

Other moving violations – 3 charges

Impaired driving – 8 charges

Other Criminal Code driving – 4 charges.

In addition to the above, the officers had stopped 40 Commercial Motor Vehicles, charging the drivers with the following:

Speeding – 18 charges

Speed limiter violation – 2 charges

Seatbelt – 7 charges

Distracted driving – 1 charge

Defective equipment – 10 charges

Moving violations – 10 charges

Document – 6 charges.

Caledon OPP reminds drivers that we all have a role to play in keeping our roadways safe.

OPP lay 6,000 charges

during truck safety initiative

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) joined North American road safety partners for Operation Safe Driver last week, laying a total of 6,049 charges on OPP-patrolled roads.

The week-long traffic safety campaign targeted commercial and non-commercial vehicle drivers who failed to share the road safely, with a focus on speeding.

With last year (2019) marking the highest number of commercial motor vehicle (CMV) collisions on OPP-patrolled roads in more than 20 years, officers were well-prepared to deal with the significant number of drivers they observed engaging in poor driving behaviours during the enforcement initiative.

Speeding dominated the offence categories among non-commercial drivers, with 3,687 speeding charges laid. In contrast, there were 145 speeding offences among CMV drivers, which also led the list of charges for this driver class.

Among other CMV driver charges were 110 document-related offences,

104 for moving violations, 45 defective equipment-related and 21 speed limiter charges. Officers took 19 CMVs off the road during the initiative.

Among non-commercial vehicle drivers, the OPP laid 251 seat belt charges, 112 distracted driving charges and 85 impaired driving charges.

