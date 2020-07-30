Health officials asking attendees of Schomberg party to get tested for COVID-19

York Public Health is asking those who attended a large party near Schomberg recently to get tested for COVID-19.

Three confirmed cases resulted from July 12 gathering at 17015 8th Concession, Township of King.

The first case was confirmed July 20 and all three so far are non-York residents.

York Region Public Health issued a public notice to assist in contact tracing for individuals who attended the party.

The three confirmed cases were infectious while at the party and reported that they did not practice physical distancing and did not wear a face mask or covering. A public notice is issued as further information on possible close contacts of these three confirmed cases is required to identify others who may have become infected and to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the party on July 12, from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. July 13 may have been exposed to COVID-19. If you attended the party:

• Seek assessment and testing at a COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

• If you experienced symptoms related to COVID-19 on or after July 12, and attended the party, self-isolate immediately and call York Region Public Health at 1-800-361-5653.

If you attended this event and have not yet developed symptoms of illness, call York Region Public Health at 1-800-361-5653, go for testing at an assessment centre.

